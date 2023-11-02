Demand In FX Market Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction with
the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on
November 2, 2023, Trend reports.
The data of CBA shows that the demand at the auction
amounted to $57.4 million (an increase of 40 percent, or $16.4
million, compared to the previous auction) and was fully
satisfied.
In addition, at the previous currency auction, the
demand was $41 million.
Based on the auction results, the average weighted exchange rate
of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar was 1.7 AZN per USD.
Since the beginning of the year, $2.8 billion has been purchased
at currency auctions. The largest demand for the currency was $96.3
million at the auction on March 28, 2023.
In 2022, the average demand in the CBA's currency auctions was
$52.4 million, while the supply was $70 million.
Furthermore, in mid-January 2017, the CBA began conducting
currency auctions with one-way sales of money under competitive
conditions.
