Armenian Detained By Azerbaijani Security Service Admits Involvement In Khojaly Massacre

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Madat Babayan,
who was involved in the killing of residents of Azerbaijan's
Khojaly village and detained by Azerbaijan's State Security Service
in the vicinity of Gozlukorpu village, Kalbajar district, has
confessed to his crimes, Trend reports.
During the investigation, Babayan, who participated in the
killing of over 150 Azerbaijanis, admitted his involvement in the
Khojaly massacre.
He reminded his arrival together with other persons in Khojaly
in February 1992.
"Shirinyan [Lieutenant Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces]
told us to wait for the return of the local residents. When the
people showed up, we started shooting. The next morning, we were
ordered to stop. Then we were tasked with collecting the bodies of
the Azerbaijanis we had killed," the detainee said. "Three Ural
trucks arrived, and we loaded 150 corpses into these vehicles.
There were six wounded; we put them in a vehicle and brought them
to Khojaly."
"The killed people included children and women; noses and ears
of the killed people were cut off, and all the rings and earrings
they had were taken off. After that, we looted the homes of the
killed people, collected the livestock that belonged to those who
lived there, and brought everything to Khankendi," Babayan
said.
Furthermore, he pointed out the locations in Gozlukorpu where he
personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijani captives held at the
school in that village, who died due to cruel treatment and
torture.
As a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in
September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu, Madat Babayan, who had
an AKM machine gun with him, was detained and disarmed.
Babayan is suspected of committing terrorist acts with the aim
of inciting ethnic hatred as part of an organized detachment of
separatist troops, as well as of committing the Khojaly
massacre.
