Armenian Detained By Azerbaijani Security Service Admits Involvement In Khojaly Massacre

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Madat Babayan, who was involved in the killing of residents of Azerbaijan's Khojaly village and detained by Azerbaijan's State Security Service in the vicinity of Gozlukorpu village, Kalbajar district, has confessed to his crimes, Trend reports.

During the investigation, Babayan, who participated in the killing of over 150 Azerbaijanis, admitted his involvement in the Khojaly massacre.

He reminded his arrival together with other persons in Khojaly in February 1992.

"Shirinyan [Lieutenant Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces] told us to wait for the return of the local residents. When the people showed up, we started shooting. The next morning, we were ordered to stop. Then we were tasked with collecting the bodies of the Azerbaijanis we had killed," the detainee said. "Three Ural trucks arrived, and we loaded 150 corpses into these vehicles. There were six wounded; we put them in a vehicle and brought them to Khojaly."

"The killed people included children and women; noses and ears of the killed people were cut off, and all the rings and earrings they had were taken off. After that, we looted the homes of the killed people, collected the livestock that belonged to those who lived there, and brought everything to Khankendi," Babayan said.

Furthermore, he pointed out the locations in Gozlukorpu where he personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijani captives held at the school in that village, who died due to cruel treatment and torture.

As a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu, Madat Babayan, who had an AKM machine gun with him, was detained and disarmed.

Babayan is suspected of committing terrorist acts with the aim of inciting ethnic hatred as part of an organized detachment of separatist troops, as well as of committing the Khojaly massacre.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel