Russia Reiterates Its Readiness To Organize Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Russia is ready
to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of
Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow in the near future,
Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
during a briefing, Trend reports.
"I want to reconfirm once again that in the near future, we are
ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of
Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow," Zakharova noted.
She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute
to reducing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"The roadmap for normalizing bilateral relations still involves
the complex of trilateral agreements that were reached from 2020 to
2022. This includes the signing of a peace treaty between the two
countries and the unblocking of economic and transportation links
in the South Caucasus," the official added.
As part of the meeting in the '3+3' format in Tehran, Foreign
Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart
Ararat Mirzoyan held meeting on October 24.
The ministerial-level meeting featured various aspects of
regional cooperation, including politics, economics, security,
transit, and energy.
The primary objective of this '3+3' format gathering was to
address regional issues without the involvement of countries
outside the region, emphasizing the participation of regional
nations. Additionally, it served as a platform for peace
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
