Russia Reiterates Its Readiness To Organize Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Armenian Fms Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow in the near future, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"I want to reconfirm once again that in the near future, we are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow," Zakharova noted.

She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute to reducing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The roadmap for normalizing bilateral relations still involves the complex of trilateral agreements that were reached from 2020 to 2022. This includes the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries and the unblocking of economic and transportation links in the South Caucasus," the official added.

As part of the meeting in the '3+3' format in Tehran, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held meeting on October 24.

The ministerial-level meeting featured various aspects of regional cooperation, including politics, economics, security, transit, and energy.

The primary objective of this '3+3' format gathering was to address regional issues without the involvement of countries outside the region, emphasizing the participation of regional nations. Additionally, it served as a platform for peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

