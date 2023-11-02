Vienna Jewish cemetery gets set on fire

(MENAFN) In a shocking act of hate, the Jewish section of a prominent cemetery in Vienna, Austria, was set ablaze and defiled with swastikas, as reported by a religious leader in the city. This distressing incident follows a concerning surge in anti-Semitic acts across Europe.



Oskar Deutsch, a prominent figure in Vienna's Jewish community, took to social media to document the act of vandalism and arson. He revealed that portions of the central cemetery in the city had suffered extensive damage. Deutsch's post conveyed the grim news: "During the night a fire was set on the Jewish part of the central cemetery. The anteroom of the ceremonial hall [was] burned out. Swastikas were sprayed on exterior walls. No people were injured. The fire department and police are investigating."



Photographs shared by Deutsch depicted firefighters inspecting a severely charred and smoke-filled ceremonial hall. Disturbingly, crude swastikas were discovered painted in fluorescent hues on an exterior wall. Gerald Schimpf, a spokesperson for the local fire service, indicated that the fire appeared to have ignited on Tuesday night but had largely extinguished itself by the time firefighters arrived the following morning.



Vienna State Police have since affirmed that the incident is under "intensive investigation" by Austria's Office for the Protection of the Constitution. While the exact circumstances surrounding the fire remain unknown, local media reports suggest that authorities suspect arson, given indications that flames originated from multiple locations.



This reprehensible act underscores the pressing need for increased vigilance against anti-Semitism and hate crimes. The Vienna Jewish community, alongside concerned citizens and authorities, are rallying against such acts of intolerance, striving to promote unity, understanding, and mutual respect within the community and beyond.



