Serbian President has dissolved country's parliament

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has dissolved the country's parliament and announced both general and local elections scheduled for December 17. The decision comes in the wake of a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Belgrade, where she pledged European Union membership for Serbia, albeit with certain conditions attached.



The upcoming elections will encompass the election of all 250 members of the National Assembly, along with the selection of mayors for 11 cities, including the capital city of Belgrade, and the heads of 54 counties.



The call for snap elections was supported by the cabinet of Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who conveyed in an official letter to President Vucic that such a move would lead to "greater democracy" and help "reduce tensions" within society, while also reinforcing European values.

While Serbia last held a general election in April 2022 and was not slated for another until 2026, several opposition parties leveraged public outrage over a school shooting in May to push for an early vote.



President Vucic emphasized that the election victor will hold a decisive mandate through 2027, ruling out the possibility of another election until that time. He stressed the imperative for the next government to propel the country forward, steering it away from a return to the past and towards a future of progress.



Since 2012, President Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) have exerted significant influence over Serbian politics, displacing the self-styled liberal democrats installed in the aftermath of the 2000 color revolution. The government, characterized as centrist-populist, has refrained from aligning with European Union sanctions against Russia and has not acknowledged the breakaway province of Kosovo as an independent entity.



The decision to call snap elections signals a pivotal moment in Serbian politics, with the potential for significant shifts in the country's political landscape. The outcome of these elections will likely shape Serbia's trajectory in the coming years.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107359286