               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cisco Announces November 2023 Event With The Financial Community


11/2/2023 8:08:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at cisco.

UBS Global Technology Conference
 November 28, 2023
10:55 a.m. MT / 12:55 p.m. ET
Bill Gartner, SVP and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marty Palka

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 526-6635

(408) 853-9848

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

MENAFN02112023003732001241ID1107359284

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search