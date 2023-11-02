Amnesty Calls for arms embargo on Israel-Hamas in Gaza war

(MENAFN) Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa branch has issued a call for a comprehensive arms embargo on both Israel and Hamas amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The organization emphasized the need to protect civilians in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories and endorsed the stance of four Belgian trade unions, which have taken steps to impede weapons transfers to Israel in response to what they perceive as unlawful attacks causing casualties in Gaza.



The four Belgian unions, namely FGTB, ACV, CSC, and BBTK/SETCa, have jointly advocated for the refusal to handle military supplies utilized in the conflict in Palestine. This move could have a substantial impact, particularly on the United States and Germany, which are the primary arms suppliers to Israel, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute (SIPRI).



Following the Hamas attack on October 7, the United States promptly initiated the provision of ammunition and other supplies to Israel. The White House has also sought Congressional approval for an additional USD14 billion in aid to Israel, a request that is still pending.



According to data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the conflict has resulted in a significant toll on the Palestinian population, with nearly 8,800 reported deaths and over 22,000 individuals sustaining injuries since Israel's declaration of war against Hamas. The conflict has encompassed shelling, bombing, and the deployment of ground troops in the enclave.



The call for an arms embargo from Amnesty International underscores the mounting global concern over the impact of weapons transfers on the situation in Gaza. The organization's appeal seeks to address the humanitarian dimensions of the conflict and advocate for measures that prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians in the region.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107359283