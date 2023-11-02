JB Lal Memorial Lecture Commemorates The Founding Head Of The Chemical Engineering Department At IIT Roorkee

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Roorkee: 28, 10, 2023: The Chemical Engineering Department at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) hosted the prestigious JB Lal Memorial Lecture, a tribute to the founding head of the department, Professor JB Lal, who served from 1966 to 1969. The event served as a platform to honour his legacy and contributions to the institution. The lecture commenced with heartfelt remembrance by Professor Anshu Anand, reflecting on the remarkable legacy of Professor JB Lal and his invaluable contributions to shaping the department's foundation.



Professor Prakash Biswas, the Head of the Department, introduced the invited speaker, Professor Deepak Kunzru, a distinguished former professor from IIT Kanpur. Professor Kunzru enlightened the members present. He highlighted "Recent Advances in Carbon Dioxide Capture, delving into the latest developments in this critical field, and addressing the pressing environmental concerns."



The event received esteemed patronage from Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, whose presence and support further highlighted the occasion's significance. He avers that "Today's lecture was a fitting tribute to the pioneering work of Professor JB Lal. It stands as a testament to IIT Roorkee's commitment to honouring its rich history and advancing cutting-edge research in chemical engineering."



Furthermore, the event witnessed enlightening remarks by Prof. Biswas, Head Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Roorkee.



The JB Lal Memorial Lecture serves as a platform to recognize the contributions of Professor JB Lal and to showcase the department's ongoing efforts in the field of chemical engineering. It allows the academic community to come together and engage in meaningful discourse on relevant and contemporary topics in the area.





About IIT Roorkee



IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

Company :-IIT Roorkee

User :- Sonika Srivastava

Email :

Mobile:- 8879335408