Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur dedicates portion of prize money to Palestinians

(MENAFN) Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur became emotional as she dedicated a portion of her Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals winnings to Palestinians.



After securing a straight-set victory against Marketa Vondrousova in the season-ending finals, her first win of the week, Jabeur delivered a heartfelt speech to the audience.



Jabeur, ranked 7th in the world, expressed in an interview with WTA on Wednesday: “I am very happy with the win, but I haven't been happy lately, to be honest with you. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy.”



"It's very tough seeing children, babies dying every day. It's heartbreaking. So, I've decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians,” Jabeur declared.



She added: “I cannot be happy with just this win, with what is happening. I'm sorry guys, it's supposed to be about tennis, but it's very frustrating looking at videos every day. I'm sorry, it's not a political message. It's just humanity. I want peace in this world and that's it.”

