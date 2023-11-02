Elon Musk claims George Soros ‘hates humanity’

(MENAFN) In a recent podcast conversation with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, launched a scathing critique of George Soros, a prominent donor to the United States Democratic Party. Musk accused Soros of actively working to dismantle societal structures, asserting that he is effectively altering the enforcement of laws to his advantage.



According to Musk, Soros is influencing the legal landscape by ensuring that laws are not enforced as they should be. He contended that this approach is contributing to the rise of lawlessness in American cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Musk attributed this trend to Soros' support for progressive District Attorneys, who, in his view, are reluctant to prosecute criminal behavior. Moreover, Musk suggested that Soros is employing similar tactics in other countries as well.



Cities like San Francisco have witnessed a noticeable uptick in crime rates in recent years, a trend that critics have linked to the election of progressive DAs like Chesa Boudin. Boudin faced a recall election last year amidst accusations of being too lenient on criminals.



Musk further argued that Soros has recognized that it is not necessary to change the laws themselves; rather, altering their enforcement can have a similar effect. If laws are not enforced consistently or are applied differently, it can have the same impact as changing the laws outright.



Despite Soros' advanced age of 93 and Musk's characterization of him as "basically a bit senile," Musk acknowledged his intelligence and shrewdness. He pointed out that Soros has astutely identified that the most effective use of resources lies in supporting local races, rather than focusing solely on national election campaigns.



Musk's criticism of Soros highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the influence of wealthy donors on political and legal systems. The extent of Soros' impact and the implications of his alleged actions remain subjects of continued discussion within the public sphere.



