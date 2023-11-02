Senate Values Gov't's Decision To Recall Jordanian Ambassador To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The Senate valued the Foreign Ministry's decision to recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel and notify Tel Aviv not to return its envoy to the Kingdom, in protest over Israeli aggression against Palestinian people, as an expression of the Kingdom's position to reject the raging Israeli war on Gaza.In a statement on Thursday, Senate President, Faisal Fayez, said this decision comes in line with the Kingdom's official and popular position, which rejects this brutal aggression and genocide war, launched by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people in Gaza and West Bank.Fayez added that this move comes in line with the King's positions, which call for stopping this aggression.Additionally, Fayez affirmed the Senate's "absolute" support for the King's remarkable efforts, in defense of the Palestinian cause.In this regard, he referred to His Majesty's endeavors at the regional and international levels, to prevent Israel from continuing its aggressive practices, push the international community to stop this aggression, allow entry of humanitarian and medical aid, and find a political horizon to end the Israeli occupation.The Senate denounces this ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people for eight decades, during which Israel adopted a policy of forced displacement, systematic killing, a scorched- earth policy, cutting off water and electricity, starving Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, Fayez said.Fayez said the Upper Chamber also decries Israel's moves to siege Palestinian cities, use internationally prohibited weapons, and disregard all international conventions and norms, and dozens of resolutions issued by the United Nations condemning the Israeli occupation and its crimes.