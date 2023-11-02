Ambetter From Arizona Complete Health Offers Health Insurance To Nine Counties Across Arizona In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers Arizona residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1



PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health , a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), which provides

insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in nine counties in Arizona for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Arizona runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:



Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be offering in 2024:





Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

Maricopa

Pima

Pinal Santa Cruz

Arizona residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit .

About Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is underwritten by Health Net of Arizona, Inc. (dba Arizona Complete Health), which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Arizona Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information, please visit . For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit and scroll to the bottom of the page.

