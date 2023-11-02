Ambetter From Home State Health Offers Health Insurance To 109 Counties Across Missouri In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ambetter from Home State Health offers Missouri residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1
Ambetter from Home State Health , a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation
(NYSE: CNC ) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 109 counties in Missouri for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Missouri runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.
offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:
Affordable and Reliable Coverage
provides coverage of all essential health
benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans include dental and vision coverage.
Virtual 24/7 Care
Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.
Online Enrollment Assistance
Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website ,
people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.
My Health Pays
Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.
Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:
Adair Andrew Atchison Audrain Barry Barton Bates Benton Bollinger Boone Buchanan Butler Caldwell Callaway Camden Cape Girardeau Carroll Carter Cass Cedar Chariton Christian Clay Clinton Cole Cooper Crawford Dade Dallas Daviess DeKalb Dent Douglas Dunklin Franklin Gasconade Gentry Greene Grundy Harrison Henry Hickory Holt Howard Howell Iron Jackson Jasper Jefferson Johnson Knox Laclede Lafayette Lawrence Lincoln Linn Livingston Macon Madison Maries McDonald Mercer Miller Mississippi Moniteau Monroe Montgomery Morgan New Madrid Newton Nodaway Oregon Osage Ozark Pemiscot Perry Pettis Phelps Pike Platte Polk Pulaski Ralls Randolph Ray Reynolds Ripley Saline Scott Shannon Shelby St. Charles St. Clair St. Louis City St. Louis Ste. Genevieve Stoddard Stone Sullivan Taney Texas Vernon Warren Washington Wayne Webster Worth Wright
Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit HomeStateHealth .
About
Ambetter from Home State Health
Ambetter from Home State Health
is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Missouri Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit . For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Home State Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit and scroll to the bottom of the page.
SOURCE Ambetter from Home State Health
