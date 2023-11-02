CONDOTEK AND MGIC LAUNCH ALL-IN-ONE CONDOMINIUM COMPLIANCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA and MADISON,
Wis., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CondoTek and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:
MTG ), announced the launch of a new All-In-One Condominium Compliance solution available through CondoTek. CondoTek's Condo Project Warrant (CPW) will now simultaneously validate condominium projects for MGIC underwriting compliance while still delivering validation for agency policies and guidelines. CPW Users will now quickly and effectively understand if a condominium project qualifies for Fannie Mae and or Freddie Mac financing and MGIC's private mortgage insurance products. As a value-add, the MGIC Compliance validation is delivered at no additional cost to CondoTek's CPW.
"CondoTek is excited for this new opportunity to add value to our customer community. It is a natural relationship because MGIC and CondoTek are
both
focused
on
technology and automation leading
the
industry
to
provide
better,
more
cost-effective solutions
for
mortgage lenders
and their
consumers,"
said
Asher
Kahn, CEO
of
CondoTek.
"Fundamental
to
MGIC's
success for
65
plus
years
is
our
steadfast
focus
on
customers
and offering
solutions
to
simplify the
loan
process for them.
We
are
thrilled to
partner
with CondoTek
on
this
solution,"
said
Danny
Garcia-Velez,
Senior
Vice-President
of
Sales
and Business Development
at
MGIC.
About CondoTek CondoTek ( ) is a technology and information firm that leverages unique expertise in Technology and Real Estate to streamline the lending process in the condominium space. Combining technology with exceptional service and support, CondoTek creates the ultimate efficiency in the approval and underwriting of condominium loans for lenders of any size.
About
MGIC
Mortgage
Guaranty
Insurance
Corporation
( ),
the
principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto
Rico, and
other
locations
helping
families
achieve homeownership
sooner
by
making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.
Media Contact :
Mike Murray
Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations
(240) 498-0863
[email protected]
SOURCE CondoTek
MENAFN02112023003732001241ID1107359264
