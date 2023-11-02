CONDOTEK AND MGIC LAUNCH ALL-IN-ONE CONDOMINIUM COMPLIANCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA and MADISON,

MTG ), announced the launch of a new All-In-One Condominium Compliance solution available through CondoTek. CondoTek's Condo Project Warrant (CPW) will now simultaneously validate condominium projects for MGIC underwriting compliance while still delivering validation for agency policies and guidelines. CPW Users will now quickly and effectively understand if a condominium project qualifies for Fannie Mae and or Freddie Mac financing and MGIC's private mortgage insurance products. As a value-add, the MGIC Compliance validation is delivered at no additional cost to CondoTek's CPW.

"CondoTek is excited for this new opportunity to add value to our customer community. It is a natural relationship because MGIC and CondoTek are

both

focused

on

technology and automation leading

the

industry

to

provide

better,

more

cost-effective solutions

for

mortgage lenders

and their

consumers,"

said

Asher

Kahn, CEO

of

CondoTek.

"Fundamental

to

MGIC's

success for

65

plus

years

is

our

steadfast

focus

on

customers

and offering

solutions

to

simplify the

loan

process for them.

We

are

thrilled to

partner

with CondoTek

on

this

solution,"

said

Danny

Garcia-Velez,

Senior

Vice-President

of

Sales

and Business Development

at

MGIC.

About CondoTek CondoTek ( ) is a technology and information firm that leverages unique expertise in Technology and Real Estate to streamline the lending process in the condominium space. Combining technology with exceptional service and support, CondoTek creates the ultimate efficiency in the approval and underwriting of condominium loans for lenders of any size.

About

MGIC

Mortgage

Guaranty

Insurance

Corporation

( ),

the

principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto

Rico, and

other

locations

helping

families

achieve homeownership

sooner

by

making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

