Ambetter From Sunflower Health Plan Offers Health Insurance To 91 Counties Across Kansas In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers Kansas residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan , a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 91 counties in Kansas for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Kansas runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

"Having health insurance can contribute to a person's physical, mental and financial health," said Michael Stephens, plan president and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan. "Our members have diverse needs, budgets and lifestyles, and Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has coverage options to help them proactively manage their health and well-being."



Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:



Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Below is a full list of the 91 counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered in 2024:





Allen

Anderson

Atchison

Barber

Barton

Bourbon

Brown

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Cheyenne

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Comanche

Cowley

Crawford

Decatur

Dickinson

Doniphan

Douglas

Edwards

Elk

Ellis

Ellsworth

Franklin

Geary

Gove

Graham

Greeley

Greenwood

Harper

Harvey

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Linn

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Miami

Mitchell

Montgomery

Morris

Nemaha

Neosho

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Rooks

Rush

Russell

Saline

Scott

Sedgwick

Shawnee

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stafford

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Washington

Wichita

Wilson

Woodson Wyandotte

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit SunflowerHealthPlan .

About Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the Kansas Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit, . For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit and scroll to the bottom of the page.



SOURCE Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan