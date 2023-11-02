Ambetter From Sunflower Health Plan Offers Health Insurance To 91 Counties Across Kansas In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers Kansas residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1
Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan , a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 91 counties in Kansas for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Kansas runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.
"Having health insurance can contribute to a person's physical, mental and financial health," said Michael Stephens, plan president and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan. "Our members have diverse needs, budgets and lifestyles, and Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has coverage options to help them proactively manage their health and well-being."
Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:
Affordable and Reliable Coverage
Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.
Virtual 24/7 Care
Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.
Online Enrollment Assistance
Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.
Below is a full list of the 91 counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered in 2024:
Allen Anderson Atchison Barber Barton Bourbon Brown Butler Chase Chautauqua Cherokee Cheyenne Clay Cloud Coffey Comanche Cowley Crawford Decatur Dickinson Doniphan Douglas Edwards Elk Ellis Ellsworth Franklin Geary Gove Graham Greeley Greenwood Harper Harvey Hodgeman Jackson Jefferson Jewell Johnson Kingman Kiowa Labette Lane Leavenworth Lincoln Linn Logan Lyon Marion Marshall McPherson Miami Mitchell Montgomery Morris Nemaha Neosho Ness Norton Osage Osborne Ottawa Pawnee Phillips Pottawatomie Pratt Rawlins Reno Republic Rice Rooks Rush Russell Saline Scott Sedgwick Shawnee Sheridan Sherman Smith Stafford Sumner Thomas Trego Wabaunsee Washington Wichita Wilson Woodson Wyandotte
Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit SunflowerHealthPlan .
