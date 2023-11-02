Introducing 'Never Have I Ever': Pioneering The First-Ever Art Licensed Press-On Nails

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionizing the world of beauty and art, 'Never Have I Ever ' proudly unveils its first-ever artist-licensed press-on nails from the vibrant streets of NYC. This game-changing brand marries the intricacies of artistry with fashion, birthing a wearable and affordable masterpiece for every nail aficionado.
Brand picture of Never Have I Ever
"Beauty is an evolving canvas, and our nails are the latest frontier," explains Susana Chen, the co-founder. "At 'Never Have I Ever ', we don't just wear art – we become a part of it. We envision a world where each nail serves not just as adornment but as an expression of individuality."
Artists Echo The Vision
"Collaborating with Never Have I Ever
allowed me to imagine my work on a new type of canvas. Although the canvases might be small, I think it makes a big impact that everyone gets to wear these designs as a form of expression and support for artists.," shares Jocelyn Tsaih, one of the brand's collaborating artists.
Brand Launch and Exclusive Collaborations
Set to make waves, 'Never Have I Ever ' announces its official brand launch on Nov 2, 2023. To celebrate, early bird shoppers (from Nov 2 to Nov 30) can enjoy a special launch discount of 15% off using the promo code: BeYourUniqueself (*Terms and Conditions apply). The brand takes pride in its collaboration with artists like Jocelyn Tsaih, Omotola, Keiko Yamazaki, and HeySu Lee, ensuring that each press-on nail becomes a token of wearable art.
Empowering the Art Community
Deeply rooted in the ethos of community building, 'Never Have I Ever ' stands as more than a beauty brand. With a keen focus on artist monetization, efficient manufacturing, and nurturing an art-loving community, the brand sets the stage for artists to shine and prosper.
As the allure of press-on nails expands, driven by convenience and cost-effectiveness, 'Never Have I Ever ' accentuates the experience by infusing it with pure artistic spirit. "Our nails are tales, narratives of personalities, dreams, and desires," comments Susana Chen, the co-founder.
Engage with 'Never Have I Ever' at Renowned Artist Markets
'Never Have I Ever ' is not just about creating exquisite art-inspired nails but also about immersion in the art community. We've been thrilled to meet art enthusiasts at: Heaven's Gate NYC, TYSM The Marketplace, and The Wonder Market. And we're looking forward to our next showcases: Ship Shop Eat & Renegade Craft Fair (Nov 11 - 12).
Join us, discover the inspiration behind our designs, and feel the pulse of our growing community.
About 'Never Have I Ever'
Founded in the heart of New York City, 'Never Have I Ever ' is a groundbreaking artist licensed press-on nail brand. Dedicated to promoting individuality and art, every product is a canvas inviting wearers to showcase their unique story.
For more details, visit our
website
and follow us on our Instagram
& TikTok .
*Terms and Conditions for Promotion Code 'BeYourUniqueself':
Valid for all customers on the online store. Get 15% off your entire order. No minimum purchase necessary. Unlimited usage. Can be combined with shipping promotions. Promotion active from Nov 2 to Nov 30, 2023.
