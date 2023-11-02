Previous-aide claims Boris Johnson wanted Covid to murder elderly

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, a former aide to ex-United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has alleged that Johnson harbored a controversial perspective on the Covid-19 crisis, viewing the virus as "nature's way of dealing with old people." The revelation came to light during an inquiry into the United Kingdom government's handling of the pandemic.



At a recent hearing as part of the government's investigation into its Covid-19 response, notes from Johnson's top science adviser, Patrick Vallance, were presented. These notes, dated August 2020, shed light on what Vallance perceived as Johnson's fixation on older individuals accepting the risks associated with the potentially deadly virus.



According to Vallance's notes, Johnson expressed a desire to let "the young get on with life and [keep] the economy going." Vallance characterized this sentiment as a "quite bonkers set of exchanges." Johnson reportedly stated that his party believed Covid-19 was "nature's way of dealing with old people," adding that he was not entirely opposed to this perspective, as it resonated with many moderate individuals. Johnson also expressed an inclination to rely on polling data to inform decision-making.



These revelations were shared during the testimony of Johnson's former director of communications, Lee Cain, as part of the independent inquiry into the UK's Covid-19 response. Cain disclosed that Johnson resisted the imposition of a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown in September 2020, as it clashed with his political ideology. However, Cain noted that his own research indicated that the United Kingdom public favored a more cautious approach.



The claims made by the former aide have sparked widespread debate and scrutiny over Johnson's approach to managing the pandemic, particularly in relation to the elderly population. As the inquiry unfolds, further insights into the decision-making processes within Downing Street are expected to come to light.



