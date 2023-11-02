Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market To Reach USD 3.3 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2032.

A water pipeline leak detection system helps detect the damages or leakage points in the pipeline to reduce water wastage. The leakages are located using equipment that helps find the leaking parts by identifying the leaking sound or using devices to determine the pressure at major pipeline points. The water pipeline leak detectors are also used in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. For instance, wastewater treatment plants uses this system as it helps them quickly detect leakages, as a delay in detecting the leakage points can result in wastewater spelling, leading to hazardous effects on people and the environment.

With the growing population and urbanization, the water demand has grown tremendously in the past few decades. This has led to the development of solid water-carrying infrastructure, and it needs to be well maintained to ensure the smooth carriage of water from the water bodies to cities and villages. It is necessary to ensure the timely maintenance of pipelines, as major damage can lead to water loss and insufficient water supply. Also, with decreasing potable water levels due to rising water demand and climate changes, it has become necessary to ensure that water is not wasted and used responsibly, creating a need for a robust water supply system. Therefore, these factors will likely trigger the water pipeline detection systems market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market has been segmented into location, equipment type, pipe material, end-user, and region. Underground leak detection systems accounted for a significant market share. This is because underground leakages are challenging to locate. Therefore, regular maintenance is required to follow a zero leakage policy.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Report Highlights:

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032.

The rise in the need for effective and sustainable water management strategies has triggered the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems market growth.

The water pipeline leak detection systems market is segmented based on location as underground and overground.

The water pipeline leak detection systems market is segmented based on the equipment type as acoustic and non-acoustic.

Some prominent players in the water pipeline leak detection systems market report include Mueller Water Products, Luna Innovations Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Aqualeak, Gutermann Water, Atmos International, Ovarro Limited, Krohne Group, Sewerin, TTK Leak Detection, Primayer, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

The Bellevue City Council will raise USD 9.6 million in funds to improve the drinking water project. A part of this funding would be raised through an upcoming bond election in May.

In June 2023, Ovarro Limited opened a new service center in the Netherlands, catering to the water leakage problems of the European population. This center offers services like repairs and testing of leakages in the region. With the opening of this center, it can pass the benefit of providing anti-leakage services to France and Belgium.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Segmentation:

By Location: Underground, overground.

By Equipment Type: Acoustic, non-acoustic

By Pipe Material: Metallic, non-metallic

By End-user: Residential, commercial.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

