Evolving The Future Of Aviation: 2023 Global Market Analysis Of Commercial Aircraft Electric Power Systems

This research study centers on the electric power systems that play a pivotal role in generating, converting, and distributing electricity within aircraft. This includes energy storage and motorization systems. The analysis focuses on the electric power system market for a range of commercial aircraft, including narrowbody jets, widebody jets, regional jets, and turboprop aircraft. It provides insights into the linefit market and the aftermarket.

Electric power systems are key drivers in reducing fuel consumption and emissions while aligning with sustainability and cost-efficiency goals of airlines and aircraft OEMs. The market for commercial aircraft electric power systems is experiencing sustained growth, propelled by technological advancements, stringent emissions regulations, and the need for robust systems to support various aircraft functions. The industry witnesses a surge in startups and aircraft OEMs focusing on electrification and the development of hybrid and all-electric aircraft.

The study offers a global perspective, with in-depth market analysis for North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It also delves into the competitive landscape, examines key players and market shares, and provides revenue forecasts by industry vertical, application, and region. The research identifies factors driving and inhibiting market growth and concludes by highlighting opportunities for market players and stakeholders in this evolving space.

The base year for this study is 2022, with a forecast period extending from 2023 to 2032.

This research focuses on the electric power systems within aircraft and their role in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The commercial aircraft electric power system market experiences sustained growth driven by technological advancements and emissions regulations.

Startups and aircraft OEMs are actively engaged in electrification and the development of hybrid and all-electric aircraft.

The analysis covers various segments, including narrowbody jets, widebody jets, regional jets, and turboprop aircraft, providing a global perspective. The study identifies growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities for stakeholders in the evolving aviation electrification space.

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Commercial Aircraft Electric Power Systems Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Key Competitors

Segmentation by Region

Research Methodology

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis More-electric Aircraft (MEA)

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Aviation

Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Innovation and Efficiency Growth Opportunity 3: All-electric Aviation

9 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

