Geese Logistics And Impact Intermodal Hire New Executive Sales And Operations Leaders

- Henry E. Giese, IIIVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Geese Logistics and Impact Intermodal, industry leaders in logistics and transportation, proudly announce the appointment of Bill Lopez as Chief Sales Officer and Al Collado as Chief Operating Officer.With distinguished careers spanning a combined five decades, Lopez and Collado bring a wealth of experience in sales, freight forwarding, and operations.Lopez's journey began in Chicago, where he spent 23 years before briefly relocating to VA and eventually moving to Chattanooga. His achievements include expanding facilities in Chicago, Dallas, and Nashville, from an initial 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse to a vast network encompassing over 100 employees and a substantial fleet of trucks."The timing is perfect for this transition into the Geese Logistics and Impact Intermodal businesses,” Lopez said.“We have such a great niche in the industry and our innovative approach aligns seamlessly with our vision. I'm eager to grow the business by creating meaningful connections and uncovering new opportunities.”Collado's career journey began with a 22-year tenure in the United States Navy and extended to Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), MAERSK Line, Limited (MLL), and The Port of Virginia as Head of Procurement. While there, Collado introduced innovative programs for equipment disposal, resulting in over $2 million in revenue generated by repurposing assets."I'm excited to join Geese Logistics and Impact Intermodal at such an exciting time of our growth,” Collado said.“We're in a prime position to not only expand the company but to become a dominant force in the cartage industry."Henry E. Giese, III , the founder and president of Geese Logistics and Impact Intermodal, expressed his excitement about the addition of two new executives."This is big news for all of us,” he said.“Bill and Al have extensive experience and dynamic approaches to sales and operations. Bringing them on board is truly a game-changer for our team. We have a great opportunity to expand our relationships and overall market share during an exciting time for the transportation, logistics, cartage, and drayage industries.”About Geese Logistics & Impact IntermodalGeese Logistics is a TSA-approved, full-service pickup and delivery freight company serving customers across the United States. Impact Intermodal is a certified partner of the Port of Virginia and provides local drayage services to companies across multiple industries. Visit or for more information.

