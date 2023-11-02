ID Scanning Tech Provider Warns Bars, Nightclubs, Of Spike In Fake ID Usage Over Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Cumming, Owner of Al's on 7thNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the Thanksgiving break approaches, bars and establishments across the United States are urged to exercise heightened caution and vigilance when it comes to verifying the authenticity of IDs presented by patrons. With college students returning home for the holidays, local bars often see a concerning surge in the usage of fake IDs, raising concerns about public safety and the legal implications for businesses serving alcohol.Makers of VeriScan ID scanning and age verification software, IDScan, have noticed significant seasonal trends in fake ID usage. According to the IDScan 2023 Fake ID Report , more than 69% of college students admit to owning or using a fake ID, and these students return home over the long Thanksgiving weekend, often using their fake IDs at their hometown bars. Additionally, colder weather drives socialization indoors throughout the winter.November and December represent the riskiest months for age-restricted businesses. An analysis of aggregate ID scans spanning the last two years by IDScan unveiled an intriguing pattern: during the months of November and December, VeriScan nightlife customers have registered a surge in the detection of fake IDs, showing increases ranging from 50% to 100% as compared to the summer months. This dangerous trend not only jeopardizes the well-being of patrons but also puts businesses at risk of legal repercussions.“With the Thanksgiving holiday often associated with an increase in gatherings and celebrations, the potential for underage drinking and related incidents increases,” said IDScan CEO, Terry Slattery.“Bars, nightclubs, and other businesses using VeriScan software have a significant leg up in ensuring their establishment is compliant and safe, but we still encourage our customers to take extra vigilance during this time.”To mitigate the risks associated with fake IDs, businesses are encouraged to:1. Ensure they are scanning all IDs at entry. VeriScan software will perform 2D barcode security checks at the time of scan, and will flag fake IDs with anomalous barcodes2. Send suspicious IDs through ID authentication. An ID authentication-capable scanner can perform deeper analysis on the ID's hologram and watermarks. This type of analysis can catch 95% of fake IDs.3. Keep logs, if allowed by law. Using a visitor management system to maintain logs of when guest IDs were scanned can help provide an affirmative defense, and make law enforcement cooperation easier.4. Train staff. It is always helpful to give your team a refresher on how to examine IDs, and your business's protocol when a fake ID is encountered.“ID scanning makes detecting fake IDs much easier, and removes the burden of guesswork from our security team,” said Mark Cumming, owner of popular Birmingham Alabama bar, Al's on 7th.Earlier research by IDScan detailed the frequency of fake ID usage at various business types, highlighting the scope of the problem of fraudulent IDs, which become more sophisticated each year. ID scanning is a key first-line-of-defense, and can help businesses remain compliant during the most wonderful, but also riskiest, time of year for underage drinking.About IDScanIDScan is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 7,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe's, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit .

