Fleetnowtm Names Katherine Lagow Vice President Of Operations

FleetNow Names Katherine Lagow Vice President of Operations

From Cannabis to Construction Equipment – Lagow Blazes a New Trail in the $300B Heavy Equipment Industry

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FleetNow announced that Katherine Lagow has joined the company as Vice President of Operations.Lagow joins FleetNow after spending five years in the cannabis industry, including four years at Standard Wellness. During her time at Standard Wellness, Lagow helped grow the organization from 10 employees to over 200 employees and expanded the company's operations into four states. She focused on operational efficiency and growth which led to an increase in revenue from $6M in year one to $17M by year four. She also worked hand in hand with the CEO of Standard Wellness to raise over $40M for the organization for expansion.In her role as Vice President of Operations at FleetNow, Lagow will lead and execute company strategy and manage all operations within the organization.“Katherine has been an instrumental part of multiple startups and has a wide range of experience that will make her a valuable asset and resource to our team,” says Carly Cahlik, CEO and founder of FleetNow.“We look forward to growing the FleetNow platform and the services we provide equipment dealers and rental yards.”With Katherine's rich background, she brings a multifaceted understanding of business operations, fundraising strategies, and the process of nurturing a company's growth from its foundational stages.Katherine looks forward to“building a high-performance team at FleetNow and expanding the online platform to provide the industry with innovative resources that were previously unavailable.”Lagow holds a BA in Politics and Government, a JD and an MBA from Louisiana State University.About FleetNow:FleetNow is an equipment-services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time in the management and sales of their fleet. FleetNow's online marketplace, buyfleetnow, is the fastest growing, most flexible platform for heavy equipment sales, and it's the first of its kind to serve the $300B equipment industry.FleetNow achieved over $1 billion in assets available for sale at in August of 2023, and new equipment is added to the online marketplace daily.

