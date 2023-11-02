Bakery Enzymes Market Is Projected To Grow At Significant CAGR Close To 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global bakery enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global bakery enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2028.The prime factors propelling the global bakery enzymes market growth are increasing demand for baked goods, growing awareness of the benefits of bakery enzymes, rising demand for clean-label bakery products, and technological advancements in bakery enzyme production.Bakery enzymes are a type of enzyme that is used in the baking process to improve the quality, texture, and shelf life of baked goods. Bakery enzymes can be used to improve the dough properties, increase baking yields, and enhance the flavor and aroma of baked goods. The global bakery enzymes market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for baked goods, growing awareness of the benefits of bakery enzymes, rising demand for clean-label bakery products, and technological advancements in bakery enzyme production.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in August 2022, BASF agreed to sell its Nutrilife® baking enzymes portfolio and business to Danstar Ferment AG, a subsidiary of Lallemand Inc. Nutrilife® enzymes help food manufacturers produce affordable, healthy, and appealing food products while using resources more efficiently.Access sample report or view details:Based on application, the global bakery enzymes market is divided into bread, cakes & pastries, and cookies and biscuits . The cakes & pastries segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global bakery enzymes market in the coming years. Artisanal cakes and pastries are becoming increasingly popular, and bakery enzymes are often used to produce these products with superior quality and taste.Based on form, the global bakery enzymes market is divided into powder and liquid. The powder segment of the global bakery enzymes market is expected to have the highest growth in the coming years. Powder bakery enzymes have a longer shelf life than liquid bakery enzymes. This makes them a more cost-effective option for bakeries and food manufacturers.Based on product type, the global bakery enzymes market is divided into carbohydrates, proteases, and lipases. The global bakery enzymes market is divided into carbohydrates, proteases, and lipases. Carbohydrases are the most widely used bakery enzymes. They are used to break down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars , which improves the dough properties, increases baking yields, and extends shelf life. Carbohydrases are used in a variety of bakery products, including bread, pastries, cakes, and cookies.Based on Geography, the Asia Pacific is expected to capture a significant share of the global bakery enzymes market. The demand for baked goods, such as bread, pastries, and cakes, is increasing in Asia Pacific. This is due to several factors, including population growth, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly demanding clean-label bakery products that are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. Bakery enzymes can help to produce clean-label bakery products without sacrificing quality or taste.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global bakery enzymes market, that have been covered are DSM N.V., Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Aum Enzymes, International Flavors and Fragrances, Amano Enzyme Inc, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Lallemand Inc, SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG, Mirpain.The market analytics report segments the global bakery enzymes market on the following basis:.BY APPLICATIONoBreadsoCakes & PastriesoCookies & Biscuits.BY FORMoPowderoLiquid.BY PRODUCT TYPEoCarbohydrasesoProteasesoLipases.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.DSM N.V..Novozymes.AB Enzymes.Aum Enzymes.International Flavors and Fragrances.Amano Enzyme Inc.Maps Enzymes Ltd..Lallemand Inc.SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG.MirpainExplore More Reports:.Food Enzymes Market:.Brewing Enzymes Market:.Global Bakery Premix Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn