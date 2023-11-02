US Senator claims casualties in Gaza aren`t important

(MENAFN) In a staunch declaration of support, Senator Lindsey Graham of the United States has emphasized the need for unwavering solidarity with Israel in its campaign against Hamas, even in the face of significant civilian casualties in Gaza. Drawing a historical parallel, Graham likened Israel's military operation against the militant group to the Allies' struggle against Nazi Germany and Japan during World War II.



During an interview with CNN, Graham was asked if there was a "threshold" at which he would begin questioning Israel's tactics. He responded unequivocally, stating that there is no limit to what Israel should do to defend against those seeking to harm the Jewish population. He further contended that the notion of Israel needing to apologize for attacking Hamas, even when the group is embedded within its own population, is misguided. According to Graham, it is Hamas that is ultimately responsible for the civilian casualties, not Israel.



While recognizing the importance of Israel taking measures to limit civilian casualties, Graham also called for the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas that provide refuge for innocent civilians. During his recent visit to Israel, United States President Joe Biden assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the enduring commitment of the United States, vowing that Israel will never stand alone.



In the wake of Hamas' deadly attack on Israel last month, the United States swiftly mobilized to provide its longstanding ally with substantial additional defense aid, amounting to billions of dollars. Graham's unflinching support for Israel's actions underscores the complex nature of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the deeply entrenched political positions surrounding it.



