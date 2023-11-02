Biden threatens to veto Isarel help bundle over Ukraine funding

(MENAFN) In a significant move, United States President Joe Biden has indicated that he would not sign a Republican-backed military aid package for Israel if it does not include substantial funding for Ukraine, as per the White House's budget office. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a statement on Tuesday, critiquing the Republican proposal, stating that it introduces partisanship into support for Israel and neglects to allocate resources for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



The OMB emphasized that Congress has traditionally worked in a bipartisan manner to provide security assistance to Israel, and the proposed bill threatens to disrupt that longstanding approach. The office further warned that segregating Israel's security assistance from other national security priorities could have far-reaching global consequences.



On Monday, Republicans in Congress put forward a USD14 billion aid package for Israel, which includes cuts to funds earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service under Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the omission of security assistance to Ukraine, among other reductions. This move directly contradicts the White House's plan to link aid for Israel and Ukraine. Newly appointed GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed a desire to "bifurcate" aid for the two nations.



The OMB did not mince words, asserting that the Republican bill would have negative implications for Israel, the Middle East region, and United States national security. However, the statement also noted that the White House remains committed to working with lawmakers to find a compromise that addresses the concerns of both Israel and Ukraine.



This development highlights the complex interplay of interests and priorities in United States foreign policy, as the administration grapples with finding a balance between supporting its key allies and addressing urgent global challenges. The potential veto threat underscores the Biden administration's commitment to addressing the conflict in Ukraine, even as it navigates longstanding alliances in the Middle East.



