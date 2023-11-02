Stc Group, Microsoft expand partnership for Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's stc Group, primarily owned by the Public Investment Fund, has unveiled an extension of its strategic collaboration with the global technology giant, Microsoft.



In a joint effort to drive innovation throughout the Kingdom, these companies will join forces to implement state-of-the-art technology solutions that will expedite the digital transformation of organizations spanning diverse industries in Saudi Arabia, as stated in a press release.



This partnership agreement was solidified during the visit of Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella to Saudi Arabia on November 1st.



“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a defining moment in the history of digital transformation for both stc Group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” declared Olayan Alwetaid, chief executive of stc Group.



He continued: “Together with Microsoft, we will work to bring the latest technologies to Saudi Arabia and help businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation, advance economic diversification, and create a more vibrant and prosperous future for our country.”



The press release highlighted that this strategic partnership will enable stc's subsidiary companies to venture into new markets, create groundbreaking business models, and introduce innovative products and services.

