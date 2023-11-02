US possibly to position ‘peacekeepers’ in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, United States and Israeli officials are reportedly considering the possibility of deploying an international peacekeeping force in Gaza following a hypothetical successful removal of Hamas from power. According to Bloomberg reports, discussions have been underway to explore various peacekeeping arrangements for the Palestinian enclave as Israel intensifies its ground assault.



Sources familiar with the matter revealed that one option being considered involves temporarily entrusting oversight of Gaza to countries from the region, with support from troops provided by the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Ideally, this arrangement would also incorporate representation from Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



While officials emphasize that these conversations are still in their early stages, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken alluded to the issue in recent remarks to lawmakers, indicating that Washington is actively involved in the planning process. Blinken stressed the need to avoid reverting to the previous status quo with Hamas in control of Gaza, as well as the impracticality of Israel directly administering the territory. He acknowledged that there are various potential permutations under consideration, both by the United States and other involved nations.



This potential deployment of international peacekeepers in Gaza represents a significant shift in the ongoing discussions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict. As both nations contemplate the next steps in the conflict's aftermath, the prospect of an international peacekeeping force could play a crucial role in maintaining stability and ensuring the well-being of the civilian population in the region.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107359201