Bolivia declares diplomatic break with Israel due to ‘crimes against humanity’ in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, the government of Bolivia declared on Tuesday its decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, citing concerns over the ongoing military operation in Gaza and allegations of atrocities against the Palestinian population. Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani made the announcement during a press conference, expressing Bolivia's strong condemnation of what it deemed an "aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive" in the Gaza Strip.



Acting Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada went further, accusing Israel of committing "crimes against humanity" in Gaza and urging the Israeli government to halt the attacks that have led to a substantial number of civilian casualties and forced displacement of Palestinians.



Additionally, she called for an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which, she argued, violated international humanitarian law by obstructing the entry of essential resources like food and water.



This decision comes in the wake of President Luis Arce's meeting with the Palestinian ambassador in La Paz, Mahmoud Elalwani, just the day before. Notably, this isn't the first time Bolivia has taken such a step in response to the situation in Gaza. Back in 2009, then-President Evo Morales severed relations with Israel for similar reasons. However, diplomatic ties were reestablished by the pro-United States government that replaced Morales in 2019, and they persisted even after Morales' party, led by Arce, regained power in late 2020.



Former President Evo Morales took to social media to express his criticism of the government's decision, highlighting that it took three years to reinitiate the break in relations with Israel and suggesting that this action was only taken under popular pressure.



The Bolivian government's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel serves as a strong statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people and underscores Bolivia's firm stance against what it perceives as unwarranted aggression and human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. This development is likely to have significant implications for Bolivia's diplomatic relations in the region and beyond.



