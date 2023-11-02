Russia cautions Israel regarding assaults on Syria

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has firmly cautioned Israel against expanding its military operations into other countries in the Middle East. Lavrov expressed his concerns during a discussion with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, addressing the recent surge in Israeli airstrikes. The Russian Foreign Ministry provided details of the call, highlighting the heightened frequency of Israeli airstrikes in the wake of events surrounding the Gaza Strip.



Both Lavrov and Mekdad underscored the perilous nature of external attempts to transform the already volatile Middle East into a battleground for settling geopolitical disputes. The readout further emphasized their shared belief that such actions are deemed unacceptable and could potentially exacerbate the already precarious situation in the region.



During the conversation, Mekdad engaged Lavrov on the situation in Gaza, in addition to delving into several bilateral matters and the ongoing efforts to bring an end to the protracted Syrian conflict. Despite the failed attempt at armed "regime change" in 2011, areas in the north and northeast of Syria continue to elude the control of the government in Damascus.



Since the incursion by Hamas from Gaza on October 7, Israel has conducted at least three airstrikes on Syria, resulting in the repeated closure of airports in Aleppo and Damascus. Notably, one of these attacks was acknowledged by the Israeli ambassador to Germany, who stated that it was intended to disrupt "weapons deliveries from Iran."



This latest development in the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East underscores the delicate balance of power and interests at play in the region. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community watches closely, mindful of the potential ramifications of further escalations in the already volatile Middle Eastern theater.



