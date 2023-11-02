B. Riley Financial To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results On November 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY ) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on the same day followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.

The live audio webcast may be accessed from the Company's investor relations website, brileyfin, under Events and Presentations. An audio recording will be made available for replay until November 23, 2023.

Supplemental investor materials will be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast.