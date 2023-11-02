Crude Oil Desalter Market Surges With Notable CAGR Of 2.5% And US$ 262.3 Million Expansion-BY PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Crude Oil Desalter Market?

Crude Oil Desalter Market accounted for US$ 201.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 262.3 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.5%.

The crude oil desalter is an equipment that helps in removing the inorganic salts from crude oil by using electrostatic separation or chemical. Wide variety of benefits are provided by desalting crude oil such as reduced corrosion of crude tower and overhead systems, reduced pressure dropper in downstream fired heaters and heat exchangers and also help in reducing exchanger fouling downstream of desalter.

Rising consumption of crude oil across globe has contributed in target market growth. Further, rapid growth in urbanization coupled with rising disposable income has facilitated the demand for market growth. Furthermore, rising oil industries and increased offshore production of crude oil is anticipated to increase demand for Crude Oil market growth over the forecast period.

Analyst View:

Growing demand for oil across globe has become a leading factor in target market growth. Presence of large crude oil reserves in developing economies and growing market consolidation activities among major players to strengthen the position in market is likely to propel Crude Oil Desalter market growth.

Segmentation:



Based on Type- Crude Oil Desalter Market is segmented into Infrastructure and Consumables.

Based on Application- Crude Oil Desalter Market is segmented into Oil Field and Oil Refineries. By Region- the Crude Oil Desalter Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Crude Oil Desalter Market:

The prominent players operating in the Crude Oil Desalter Market includes,



Alfa Laval AB

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

Frames

Forum Energy Technologies Schlumberger Limited.

The use of chemicals in crude oil desalters serves several purposes:



Emulsion Breaking: Crude oil often contains water-in-oil emulsions, which are stable mixtures of water and oil. Chemical demulsifiers are added to break these emulsions, allowing the water and oil to separate more easily. Common demulsifiers include chemicals like demulsifying surfactants and coagulants.

Corrosion Inhibition: Corrosion is a significant concern in desalting units due to the presence of water. Chemical corrosion inhibitors are added to protect the equipment and pipelines from rust and degradation. Common corrosion inhibitors include amines and filming amines.

Coagulation and Sedimentation: Certain chemicals are added to promote the coagulation of solids, making it easier to separate them from the oil-water mixture. Coagulants, flocculants, and polymers are often used for this purpose.

Scale Prevention: Scale formation due to the presence of minerals in the crude oil can lead to equipment fouling and reduced efficiency. Chemical scale inhibitors are employed to prevent or reduce scale formation.

Acid Neutralization: Some crude oils may contain acidic components. To prevent corrosion and damage to equipment, neutralizing agents are added to adjust the pH of the crude oil. Electrostatic Enhancement: In electrostatic desalters, chemicals can be added to enhance the electrostatic separation of water and solids from the crude oil. These chemicals can alter the surface properties of the droplets and particles, aiding in their separation.

