Laureate Education Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to third quarter 2022 ):



On a reported basis, revenue increased 20% to $361.5 million. On an organic constant currency basis1, revenue increased 8%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $58.7 million, compared to operating income of $56.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $36.0 million, compared to net income of $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $78.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights (compared to nine months ended September 30, 2022 ):



New enrollments increased 9%.

Total enrollments increased 6%.

On a reported basis, revenue increased 20% to $1,074.9 million. On an organic constant currency basis1, revenue increased 11%.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $228.8 million, compared to operating income of $192.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $65.5 million, compared to net income of $29.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $287.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $244.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“Laureate's strong third quarter results were in line with expectations. Our operating performance reflects a robust macroeconomic backdrop in Mexico, including early signs of increased investments related to nearshoring, and a more subdued backdrop in Peru given recent softness in its economy. The financial results we delivered for the first nine months of the year demonstrate the unique value of Laureate's diverse business model, which is based on a broad mix of product offerings at a range of price points. Our balance sheet remains strong, and today we are pleased to be announcing a special cash dividend of $0.70 per share, continuing our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders.”

1 Organic constant currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the third quarter of 2023, revenue on a reported basis was $361.5 million, an increase of $60.5 million, or 20%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 8%. Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $58.7 million, compared to $56.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.4 million. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $36.0 million, compared to net income of $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.23.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $78.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

New enrollments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 9%, compared to new enrollment activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and total enrollments were up 6% compared to the prior-year period. New and total enrollments in Peru increased 9% and 4%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period. New enrollments in Mexico were up 10% compared to the prior-year period, and total enrollment in Mexico was up 9%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue on a reported basis was $1,074.9 million, an increase of $179.0 million, or 20%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 11%. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $228.8 million, compared to $192.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $36.8 million. The increase in operating income versus the 2022 period resulted from growth in revenue, partially offset by higher costs associated with the annualized impact of return to campus operations. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $65.5 million, compared to net income of $29.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $0.42.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $287.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $244.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Laureate has a strong balance sheet position. As of September 30, 2023, Laureate had $130.9 million of cash and gross debt of $134.7 million. Accordingly, net debt was $3.8 million as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, Laureate had 157.4 million total shares outstanding.

Special Cash Dividend

Laureate today announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a special cash dividend (the "Dividend") equal to $0.70 per each share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.004 per share, to each holder of record on November 15, 2023. The Dividend is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2023. Based on the current number of shares outstanding, the aggregate amount of the Dividend is expected to be approximately $110 million.

The Company expects that the entire amount of the Dividend will be in excess of its current and accumulated earnings and profits (as determined for U.S. federal income tax purposes) and therefore will be treated as a taxable dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. All holders of Company common stock should consult their own tax advisors to determine the particular tax consequences to them of the Dividend, including the applicability and effect of any U.S. federal, state, local, non-U.S. and other tax laws.

Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Laureate is updating its full-year 2023 guidance, reflecting a narrower range on an organic constant currency basis as well as the impact of weaker foreign currency rates.

Based on the current foreign exchange spot rates2, Laureate currently expects its full-year 2023 results to be as follows:



Total enrollments are now expected to be approximately 447,000 students, reflecting growth of approximately 6% versus 2022;

Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1,457 million to $1,465 million, reflecting growth of 17%-18% on an as-reported basis and 10% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2022; and Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $410 million to $416 million, reflecting growth of 21%-23% on an as-reported basis and 14%-16% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2022.



Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as Laureate does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlooks and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

Please see the“Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release for a discussion of certain risks related to this outlook.

Conference Call

2 Based on actual FX rates for January-October 2023, and current spot FX rates (local currency per U.S. Dollar) of MXN 18.30 and PEN 3.86 for November 2023 - December 2023. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Laureate's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Laureate's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as ''believes,'' ''expects,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' 'seeks,'' ''approximately,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''estimates'' or ''anticipates'' or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. In particular, statements regarding the amount, timing, process, tax treatment and impact of any future dividends represent forward-looking statements. All statements we make relating to guidance (including, but not limited to, total enrollments, revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA), and all statements we make relating to our current growth strategy and other future plans, strategies or transactions that may be identified, explored or implemented and any litigation or dispute resulting from any completed transaction are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, including with respect to our current growth strategy and the impact of any completed divestiture or separation transaction on our remaining businesses. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those we expected. We derive most of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed, and to be filed, with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) throughout this press release, Laureate provides the non-GAAP measurements of Adjusted EBITDA, and total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt). We have included these non-GAAP measurements because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss), adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. The exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a key input into the formula used by the compensation committee of our board of directors and our Chief Executive Officer in connection with the payment of incentive compensation to our executive officers and other members of our management team. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt) consists of total gross debt, less total cash and cash equivalents. Net debt provides a useful indicator about Laureate's leverage and liquidity.

Laureate's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, and total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (or net debt) are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the GAAP measure in the attached table“Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

We evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and an organic constant currency basis. The organic constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. We believe that providing organic constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate organic constant currency amounts using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period, and then exclude the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and other items described in the accompanying presentation.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling approximately 450,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.

Key Metrics and Financial Tables

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and may not sum due to rounding)

New and Total Enrollments by segment