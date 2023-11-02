LED Mirrors Market To Reach USD 17.5 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the LED Mirrors Market size was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of CAGR 14.5% and reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2032.

LED mirror refers to a mirror with LED lights attached to it on its sides or behind the mirrors. These mirrors are of two types, namely lighted mirrors and backlit mirrors. The lighted mirrors refer to the mirrors with lights on or beneath the surface of the glass, and backlit mirrors are the ones with light bulbs attached at the rear of the mirror.

In the past few years, owing to the trend of SMART homes, LED mirrors have paved their way and become a popular residential choice. For instance, LED mirrors add to the lifestyle value when placed in bathrooms or restrooms in residential and commercial settings. They are integrated with interior designs to enhance the look and feel of the space. With ongoing innovation and technological upgrades, LED mirrors incorporate SMART features such as touch sensors, motion sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity that appeal to the tech-savvy community. Besides, numerous customization options allow customers to choose their LED mirrors' size, shape, and frame style. Other features like anti-fog, demisting, and energy efficacy are some additional features that add to their popularity.

Segmentation Overview:

The global LED mirrors market has been segmented into mirror type, application, and region. Floating LED mirrors accounted for the largest market share. These mirrors are usually used in the bathrooms above the wash basins. These mirrors are comparatively big and beneficial as people can use them properly for shaving and makeup. These mirrors can be commonly found in hotels, cafes, restaurants, and malls. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the LED mirror market because this region has a high production of fixtures and other inputs required in LED mirror manufacturing. China and India are expected to dominate the market because of the improving lifestyle and growing demand for luxury interiors in these countries.

LED Mirrors Market Report Highlights:

The global LED mirrors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2032.

The growing demand for energy-efficient lighting and the popularity of SMART technologies in residential settings has accelerated the demand for LED mirrors in the past few years.

Based on the LED Mirror types the LED Mirror market has been segmented into framed LED mirror, wall mounted LED mirrors, floor standing LED mirror, curved LED mirror, and floating LED mirror.

Based on the application of LED mirrors, the LED Mirror market has been segmented as Bathrooms, Dressing rooms/ Vanity, Salons and Hotels.

Some prominent players in the LED Mirrors market report include Grand Mirrors, Ledeverbright, Matrix Mirrors, IB Mirror, Seura, Inyouth, SHKL, Decoraport International, Krugg, Absolutely Luvly, WarmlyYours, Kohler and others..

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, in collaboration with Ugg Zero10, a custom AR mirror was launched to enhance the shopping experience for in-store customers.

In 2023, Health Canada recalled 60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors owing to a fire hazard. Although, there have been no reports of injuries.

LED Mirrors Market Segmentation:

By Mirror Type: Framed LED mirror, wall mounted LED mirror, floor standing LED mirror, curved LED mirror, floating LED mirror.

By Application: Bathrooms, dressing rooms/vanity, salons, and hotels.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

