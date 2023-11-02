Ispecimen Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial And Operating Results

Q3 2023 Financial Results & Recent Operational Highlights



Revenue of $2.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2022. Revenue increased $1.2 million, or 75% sequentially, from $1.6 million in Q2 2023;

For the third quarter 2023, iSpecimen experienced a 122% increase in the conversion of quotes to purchase orders, compared to the blended quarterly average of the prior four quarters;

As of September 30, 2023, unique supplier organizations under agreement were 234, compared to 217 as of September 30, 2022;

As of September 30, 2023, unique customer organizations who purchased from iSpecimen was 603, up from 480, an increase of 26%, compared to September 30, 2022; As of September 30, 2023, iSpecimen Marketplace had 7,326 registered research and supplier users, up from 6,353, or 15%, compared to September 30, 2022.



Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer of iSpecimen, stated,“Our third quarter results highlight the success of our efforts to improve operational efficiencies. I am extremely encouraged by the positive turnaround of our results in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which combined with our recent cost cutting initiatives, adds to my belief that we are on track with our target to become cash flow neutral by year end.”

Curley added,“One of the most impactful initiatives we completed in the third quarter of 2023 was the rollout of our Next-Day Quote Program. This effort has been successful in expediting the biospecimen procurement process, resulting in greatly improved order fulfillment levels, as evidenced by a significant increase in conversions from quote to purchase orders during the third quarter. I am confident that iSpecimen will continue to benefit from the improvements we've made to drive efficiencies and increase revenue opportunities throughout our business.”

“Finally, we made strong progress advancing our Cancer Sequencing Procurement Program during the third quarter, which is a key revenue enhancing project for iSpecimen. As one of a select number of companies capable of offering large-scale, on-demand cancer sequenced specimens, we are seeing tremendous interest for these high-demand specimens and believe we can play an integral role in supporting the advancement of cancer research with this program. We are encouraged by our operational and financial progress, as well as the increasing strength of the core business and prospects of our Cancer Sequencing Program. We are assuredly much stronger and far better positioned for success than we were at the beginning of the year,” concluded Curley.

Q3 2023 iSpecimen Business Developments



Thirteen New Biospecimen Suppliers Added to iSpecimen's Proprietary Provider Network

iSpecimen Introduces New Marketplace Functionality to Streamline Access to Clinical Remnant Samples for Researchers

iSpecimen Enhances Proprietary Marketplace Platform to Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking for Researchers and Providers

iSpecimen Launches New Virtual Cancer Sequencing Procurement Program

iSpecimen Announces Organizational Changes to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Drive Profitability

iSpecimen Expands Provider Network to Enhance Support for Women's Health Research iSpecimen Launches Next-Day Quote Service for Medical Researchers and Biospecimen Providers



Subsequent Operational Highlights

iSpecimen Expands Proprietary Provider Network to Help Advance Infectious Disease Research



Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue increased 8% to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 75% compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase of 527 specimens, or 11%, in specimen count to 5,367 specimens, compared with 4,840 specimens in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The effect of the increase in specimen count was partially offset by a change in the specimen mix which caused the average selling price per specimen to decrease 3% to $518 per specimen for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $534 per specimen of the same period in 2022.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, iSpecimen reported revenue of $7.35 million, compared to $7.44 million during the same period last year. The slight decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to an 11% decrease in average selling price per specimen to $394, compared to $444 per specimen in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in average selling price per specimen was offset by an 11% increase, or 18,678 specimens accessioned, compared to 16,768 specimens accessioned in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Cost of revenue increased by $211,000, or 18%, to $1.4 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, which was attributable to a $15 per specimen, or 6%, increase in the average cost per specimen and an 11% increase in the number of specimens accessioned for the current period, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Cost of revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $3.39 million, compared to $3.35 million for the same period in 2022. The slight increase was attributable to an 11% increase in the number of specimens accessioned during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, over the same period in the prior year. This increase was offset by an $18 per specimen, or 9%, decrease in the average cost per specimen, impacted by the specimen mix, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreased by $1.1 million or 51%, to approximately $1.1 million, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, general and administrative expenses decreased by $1.1 million, or 20%, to approximately $4.5 million, compared to approximately $5.6 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net loss was $2.1 million, or $(0.23) per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.35) per share for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, net loss was approximately $8.0 million, or $(0.89) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.1 million, or $(0.92) per share for the first nine months of 2022.

Through the first nine months of 2023, the Company had a cash burn of $9.7 million, primarily comprised of $6.2 million for operating expenses and $3.5 million of investments to further develop the iSpecimen Marketplace technology, with plans to invest at a lower level in the remainder of the year.

As of September 30, 2023, iSpecimen had approximately $2.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $2.9 million of available-for-sale securities, or $5.6 million combined, as of September 30, 2023, compared to a cash balance of approximately $15.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

For more information on our financial results and other information relating to iSpecimen for the third quarter of 2023, including the Company's unaudited financial statements for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, please see the Company's Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended September 30, 2023, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on its Edgar database on today, November 2, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Tracy Curley, CEO.