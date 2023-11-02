Parker Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results



Sales increased 15% to $4.8 billion; organic sales increased 2%

Segment operating margin was 21.3%, or a record 24.9% adjusted, an increase of 220 basis points

EPS were $4.99, or a first quarter record of $5.96 adjusted, an increase of 26% Company increases outlook for segment operating margin and EPS

CLEVELAND, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 30, 2023. Sales were a record at $4.8 billion, an increase of 15%, compared with $4.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income was $650.8 million compared with $387.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $776.4 million, an increase of 26% compared with $615.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings per share were $4.99 compared with $2.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings per share increased 26% to $5.96 compared with $4.74 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date cash flow from operations was $650.0 million, or 13.4% of sales compared with $457.4 million, or 10.8% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“This was another standout quarter for Parker and a reflection of how well our global team members continue to drive operational excellence throughout our business,” said Chief Executive Officer Jenny Parmentier.“With a continued focus on improvement through execution of The Win StrategyTM and our transformed portfolio we are consistently driving strong performance. We achieved record performance with all segments delivering adjusted operating margins above 24%. This quarter marks the one year anniversary of Meggitt joining Parker, which helped contribute to an outstanding quarter for the Aerospace Systems segment. Our strategy is working and will continue to drive shareholder value.”

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American first quarter sales increased 5% to $2.2 billion and operating income was $506.1 million compared with $453.0 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $554.3 million, or 24.9% of sales, a 150 basis point increase compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. International first quarter sales increased 2.5% to $1.4 billion and operating income was $300.7 million compared with $293.9 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $334.2 million, or 24.1% of sales, a 100 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: First quarter sales increased 65% to $1.2 billion and operating income was $226.3 million compared with $92.2 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $319.5 million, or 26.0% of sales, a 610 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Orders

The company reported the following orders for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, compared with the same quarter a year ago:



Orders increased 2% for total Parker

Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 8% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses Orders increased 24% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.

Outlook

Parker's outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 has been updated. The company expects total sales growth in fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%; total segment operating margin in the range of 20.0% to 20.4%, or 23.4% to 23.8% on an adjusted basis; and earnings per share in the range of $18.73 to $19.53, or $22.60 to $23.40 on an adjusted basis. Reconciliations of forecasted segment operating margin to adjusted forecasted segment operating margin and forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Parmentier added,“With such a strong start to the fiscal year, we have raised our guidance for fiscal 2024. Our focus remains on being the safest industrial company in the world, serving our customers, strengthening our operations and expanding margins. These priorities coupled with favorable secular growth trends will help accelerate our performance through the cycle and achieve our long-term financial targets. We have a very promising future.”

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, all comparisons include acquisitions in both the numerator and denominator and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted segment operating income; and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“targets,”“is likely,”“will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Meggitt PLC; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.