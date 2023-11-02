UAE, Jordan ink USD2B MoU to enhance two-sided collaboration

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has inked a USD2 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jordan, with the aim of creating a framework for cooperation in various key investment sectors.



The MoU encompasses investments in areas such as infrastructure and development projects, with a specific focus on strengthening the long-lasting strategic partnership between the two nations, as reported by a UAE-based news agency.



This agreement was formalized through the signatures of the UAE's Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, and Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan.



Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Jordan Investment Fund to establish a joint investment fund. This partnership underscores ADQ's commitment to promoting sustainable development initiatives in Jordan and the broader region.



Al-Suwaidi declared: “We are committed to enhancing cooperation with our partners to ensure collective growth and economic prosperity. This memorandum reflects our desire to boost cooperation and investment in Jordan and solidify the fraternal relationship between the UAE and Jordan.”



He continued: “We look forward to working with our brothers in Jordan to explore new opportunities and create a brighter future, achieving growth for both countries.”

