E-Prescribing Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 17.49% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The E-Prescribing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.49% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the E-Prescribing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.49% between 2021 and 2028.The growing focus on lowering medication errors and enhancing patient safety has an impact on the worldwide e-prescribing business. E-prescribing systems improve patient outcomes by reducing mistakes in prescription legibility, dose, and medication interactions. Additionally, the industry is expanding due to the growing use of electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare information technology. EHRs and e-prescribing software can be integrated to expedite the prescription process and advance interoperability. The industry is expanding as a result of government measures encouraging the use of e-prescribing systems, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the requirement for effective prescription management.The growing use of innovative medical services solutions is causing a major shift in the size of the e-prescribing industry. E-prescribing is the process of electronically communicating and transmitting remedy orders between pharmacists and medical care providers. It eliminates the need for traditional paper-based solutions, which has several advantages including increased medication accuracy, more patient security, and faster tasks. As medical services organizations and suppliers realize the benefits of switching from paper-based to electronic frameworks, the e-prescribing industry is expanding rapidly. E-prescribing is prepared to play a fundamental role in the computerized revolution of healthcare services, with the potential to improve healthcare literacy, reduce errors in diagnosis, and increase overall competency in the field.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in January 2023, Health Gorilla, a top interoperability platform and Health Information Network (HIN), introduced a new product called Pharmacy Data that streamlines the process of obtaining extensive prescription history data from largest pharmacies. Pharmacy Data is powered by DrFirst's MedHx Population Risk Management (PRM) system, which provides deduplicated prescription history from regional and national data sources, including pharmacy benefits management claims, prescribing data, and pharmacy dispensing data.Access sample report or view details:Based on product the global e-prescribing market is divided into solutions and services. Among these, the solution segment held the major market share and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. The high cost of the software and its increasing market share are the reasons behind this. The use of e-prescription solutions in clinics, hospitals, and other settings is also anticipated to be fueled by government initiatives and incentive programs for integrated prescribing.Based on delivery mode the global e-prescribing market is divided into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based . Throughout the projection period, the web-based category is expected to grow at a profitable CAGR. In addition, the sector generated a sizable portion of market revenue in previous years and is predicted to lead the market throughout the projection. Cloud-based solutions don't need specialists to set up complicated infrastructure to host data, nor do they require complicated installation procedures. Everything can be done online, eliminating the need for IT support and cutting down on extra expenses. The growing popularity of integrated electronic health records due to their clinical application efficiency is also a major driver driving this marketBased on end users the global e-prescribing market is divided into hospitals, physician offices, and pharmacies. Among these, the physician offices sector dominated the market. A sizable patient population with both acute and chronic illnesses is drawn to the growing number of physician's offices in both industrialized and developing nations. Patients with diseases that can be treated in outpatient settings and do not necessitate hospital stays make up most of the patient pool. The rising number of physician's offices and the favourable reimbursement guidelines they offer are some of the main causes of the increased use of these solutions in these establishments.Based on geography, with a substantial e-prescribing market share, North America leads the e-prescribing industry. This region is well-known for several reasons. First off, the adoption of e-prescribing solutions has been facilitated by the presence of contemporary healthcare IT systems and established healthcare infrastructure. Secondly, the business has expanded as a result of laws and government initiatives supporting the use of digital prescriptions and electronic health records (EHRs). Additionally, a large part of E-Prescribing's widespread adoption in North America may be attributed to patients' and healthcare professionals' strong knowledge of its advantages. North America's position in the e-prescribing business has improved thanks to collaborations and alliances with other major players in the industry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global e-prescribing market, that have been covered are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., RelayHealth LLC (a division of McKesson Corporation), Practice Fusion, Inc. (acquired by Allscripts), Surescripts LLC, DrFirst, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH).The market analytics report segments the global e-prescribing market on the following basis:.BY PRODUCToSolutionsoServices.BY DELIVERY MODEoWeb-basedoOn-premiseoCloud-based.BY END-USERoHospitalsoPhysician OfficesoPharmacies.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cerner Corporation.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc..Epic Systems Corporation.athenahealth, Inc..NextGen Healthcare, Inc..RelayHealth LLC (a division of McKesson Corporation).Practice Fusion, Inc. (acquired by Allscripts).Surescripts LLC.DrFirst, Inc..Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)Explore More Reports:.Telepsychiatry Market:.Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market:.Surgical Planning Software Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn