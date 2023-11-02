Virgin Coconut Oil Market Valued Over US$ 163.935 Million In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) market was estimated at US$163.935 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Virgin Coconut Oil Market was valued at US$163.935 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Throughout the forecast period, the virgin coconut oil market is expected to rise rapidly. Virgin Coconut Oil is an entirely natural, unbleached oil that is obtained from coconuts by cold pressing, giving it a milky appearance. It is well known for having a pleasant flavor, strong antioxidants, healthy fatty acids , and vital vitamins. The food and beverage, beauty, and pharmaceutical industries all make extensive use of virgin coconut oil. The virgin coconut oil market size is being driven primarily by the growing demand for personal care and cosmetics.Virgin coconut oil is produced by organically processing fresh coconut meat or its derivatives without the use of additives or additions. Because of its low concentration of free fatty acids and peroxide value, it is the purest variant of coconut oil and contains natural vitamin E . It also does not suffer atmospheric oxidation or hydrolytic oxidation. Numerous pharmaceutical firms are venturing into the medicinal uses of virgin coconut oil due to its rising popularity and significant potential. Since virgin coconut oil is unprocessed and stays in its raw condition, it is healthier than refined coconut oil. Its use in anti-HIV/AIDS medications, anti-cancer treatments, and Alzheimer's disease treatment is rapidly increasing. This is because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, which have been shown by science. Furthermore, rising demand for oil as a functional component in food and beverage applications and rising public knowledge of the oil's advantages are predicted to fuel the remarkable market expansion.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, the well-known Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India increased its market share in the coconut oil industry in February 2022 by launching "Virgin Coconut Oil," a new product. This all-natural oil is great for cooking and has long been used as a massage oil and for maintaining healthy skin and hair. With its foray into the virgin coconut oil market, Dabur is demonstrating its continued dedication to offering premium natural products that address a range of wellness and health-related requirements.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global virgin coconut market is divided into organic and conventional. The organic category held a significant portion of the market because of its affordability and customer appeal. The consumption of these oils has grown significantly among consumers due to the essential nutritional advantages they possess. Furthermore, the personal care and food and beverage sectors' increased usage of this oil is fueling this market's expansion.Based on application the global virgin coconut oil market is divided into cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage. Among these, cosmetics and personal care products held the major market share and are likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. Due to their moisturizing, antibacterial, and cleansing qualities, virgin coconut oil has become increasingly popular in hair and skin care products, which has helped the industry flourish. Furthermore, because of this oil's ability to thoroughly penetrate the skin and its moisturizing qualities, its use in cosmetics such as makeup primer, highlighter, and tinted lip gloss is growing. Because of its previously mentioned qualities, oil is a vital component of many cosmetics, which propels the market's expansion.Based on Geography the Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a substantial portion of the virgin coconut oil market due to the presence of major coconut-producing nations such as Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, which guarantee a consistent supply of raw materials. In addition, the growing awareness of skincare issues in the Asia-Pacific area has increased the demand for beauty and cosmetic items, increasing the demand for virgin coconut oil.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global virgin coconut oil market, that have been covered are Greenville Agro Corporation, Nutiva Inc., The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd, Healthy Traditions, Wildly Organic, Roland Foods, LLC, Earth Born Co., Ltd, Mahavir Coconut Industries, DiSano, Barlean's Organic Oils, LLC.The market analytics report segments the global virgin coconut oil market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoOrganicoConventional.BY APPLICATIONoCosmetics & Personal Care.Skincare.Soap & Bath Products.OthersoFood & Beverage.Pharmaceutical.Others.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.OthersoEurope, Middle East and Africa.Germany.France.United Kingdom.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Greenville Agro Corporation.Nutiva Inc..The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd.Healthy Traditions.Wildly Organic.Roland Foods, LLC.Earth Born Co., Ltd.Mahavir Coconut Industries.DiSano.Barlean's Organic Oils, LLCExplore More Reports:.Black Seed Oil Market:.Lemongrass Oil Market:.Global Canola Oil Market:

