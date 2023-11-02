Comfort Keepers Durango Announces Erin Youngblood Joins Ownership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Comfort Keepers Elevates the Human Spirit

Expanded ownership setting the benchmark for in home senior care excellence in La Plata County and the Four Corners

DURANGO, COLORADO, US, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of Durango has announced the addition of Erin Youngblood to the ownership team of Care for Life, LLC the parent company of Comfort Keepers in Durango. In a strategic move to enhance the landscape of quality in home care for independent adults and seniors in the Four Corners area Ms. Youngblood is expanding her leadership role and becoming more active in the operational and strategic planning for the company.New owner, Erin Youngblood commented on the transition, stating,“As we move forward with this new ownership structure, our company will not change, and our mission and values will remain constant. Our focus continues to be delivering compassionate care, fostering meaningful connections, and making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve will continue to be at the forefront of everything we do.”Youngblood has distinguished herself by her commitment to excellence during her fifteen years in senior care. She is a leader in the home care industry and is dedicated to ensuring that expertise, quality and compassion are at the forefront of every client engagement. The company is also a strong proponent for our Veterans, individuals with dementia, and their families. Youngblood has built her career on blending best practices, individual and team initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to being the best: emphasizing training, responsiveness for all her client engagements, and being an active member of her community.Some of the more notable achievements of Comfort Keepers is its recognition as a VA provider and being the only locally managed private duty nursing agency in the La Plata County area. The leadership team of Comfort Keepers includes Trina Crow, RN Sadie Holiday and Jaycee Ranft, all who have a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide and support daily operations. The caregiving staff provide quality care to all clients with dignity, respect, laughter, and fun.About Comfort Keepers:Comfort Keepers is a leader in providing in-home care consisting of such services as companionship, transportation, housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, mobility assistance, nursing services including medication management, and a host of additional items all meant to keep seniors living independently and worry free in the comfort of their homes. Comfort Keepers has been serving local residents since 2014. Comfort Keepers lives by its motto: Elevating the Human Spirit. Comfort Keepers Home Care helps you stay independent and live with joy.For those interested in learning more about what the Comfort Keepers team in La Plata County has to offer, the company's official website, comfortkeepers , provides comprehensive details.

