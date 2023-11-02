European Flooring Elevates Interiors With Trends Interior Designers Love For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The nation's top interior designers have been flocking to one source to stay on top of their design game this year. European Flooring, the hardwood flooring industry's leaders of quality and style, is helping designers meet all of their luxury flooring needs with their on-trend assortment of premium European planks. With their legacy of award-winning craftsmanship and commitment to redefining luxury living, European Flooring's latest collections are filled with the trends that interior designers love for 2023.

As the design landscape evolves and new flooring trends continue to emerge, European Flooring remains the trusted choice for the country's top interior designers, architects, and discerning homeowners. The Florida-based luxury hardwood company is renowned throughout the country for their unrivaled craftsmanship and stylish collections that bring the pinnacle of European elegance across the Atlantic. They have proven time and time again that customers can have it all:quality, safety, and beauty.

2023's flooring trends have been marked by a distinctive resurgence of classic patterns such as chevron and herringbone, and European Flooring offers the most stunning selection of these timeless designs. Available in dark, light, and medium washes, European Flooring's chevron and herringbone options rival those that have stood the test of time for centuries in European castles, museums, and heritage homes.

Known for their striking visual impact that creates a sense of dynamic movement, these sophisticated patterns are guaranteed to infuse any space with a captivating sense of grandeur. Whether your design goal is to embody the chic feel of a Parisian apartment or to create a stunning fusion of contemporary and classic design elements, European Flooring has the perfect chevron and herringbone options for you within their impressive collections.

The esteemed company knows that great design goes beyond just aesthetics. European Flooring's unyielding dedication to craftsmanship and safety is what sets them apart from their industry counterparts. The company exclusively sells premium quality Legno Bastone planks sourced from Europe's best protected forests. Each of their planks amplifies the intrinsic strength found within hardwood, crafted with meticulous attention to detail. European Flooring's commitment to excellence has become their hallmark, which is why interior designers never look back after discovering the Legno Bastone difference.

Once seen as traditional, chevron and herringbone patterns take on a contemporary edge through European Flooring's innovative approach and use of premium materials. Each plank is enhanced with a marine-grade Baltic birch plywood substrate core to withstand humidity and moisture, allowing designers to bring a touch of European refinement to any corner of the country. The flooring is also treated using safe yet potent adhesives made without the use of volatile organic compounds, proving that strength can be achieved through natural means. European Flooring's signature features ensure optimal durability and longevity, so that the planks can remain beautiful for decades to come.

At European Flooring, we're more than just flooring manufacturers. We are industry leaders, trendsetters, and design advisors," said Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring. "Our commitment to staying on top of design trends while delivering the highest quality flooring on the market ensures that we can deliver the best service to our clients, whether they're interior designers or homeowners that want to keep their spaces looking stylish."

European Flooring's award-winning hardwood flooring allows design enthusiasts of all levels to nail their projects in every aspect. Their elegant planks will help you create a gorgeous contemporary space that goes above and beyond in terms of style and quality. They're more than just surfaces; they're the foundational tools you need to build a masterpiece.

Embrace 2023's best flooring trends with European Flooring's exquisite luxury hardwood collections. With the help of their dedicated team, you'll be able to witness firsthand how chevron and herringbone designs can enliven your space.

