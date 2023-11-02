EMS Consulting Brings On Art Peters, The New SVP Of Global Banking Strategy And Customer Advisory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Art Peters, SVP of Global Strategy and Client Advisory

EMS Consulting is Ready to Spearhead a New Era in Customer Experience

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EMS Consulting, a Summit-level Salesforce partner, is proud to announce the addition of a new Senior Vice President of Global Banking Strategy and Customer Advisory, Art Peters.Art, who has a long history of helping customers and users extract maximum value from their technology investments, will bring his skill and experience to EMS to develop and grow their“White Glove” implementation services and delivery portfolios.“I am humbled to join a team with such a rich history of integrity and excellence in delivering client value.”, said Peters.“I look forward to being part of the exceptional team that will build and expand on this amazing reputation of delighting clients and delivering value.”Art started his career at IBM, developing telecommunications hardware and software. Eventually, he moved into management and led joint ventures between IBM, Digital (DEC), and Microsoft. Most recently, Art served as COO at Dow Credit Union, responsible for the credit union's successful digital transformation, culminating with the deployment of Salesforce FSC across the entire organization, a new telephony integration, and launch.At EMS Consulting, Art will be responsible for launching a Customer Advisory Board, focusing on portfolio management for key strategic accounts, sharpening go-to-market banking strategies, and ensuring executive alignment to identify strategy and successful project execution."I am very excited to have Art join our executive leadership team. I believe his background and experience will create tremendous value for our customers in the banking industry. Art brings a robust technology and banking background and will provide a unique perspective on customer success and satisfaction, says Elaine Myrback, CEO of EMS Consulting.EMS Consulting is thrilled to welcome the new SVP of Global Banking Strategy and Customer Advisory and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization.About EMS ConsultingEMS is a premier Financial Services trusted advisory partner, leveraging platforms such as Salesforce, MuleSoft, nCino, Snowflake, and others to provide solution architecture and design according to our customers' needs. EMS accelerates technology and speed-to-value with 25 years in business and over 8,500 successful projects. With a specialized focus on implementations, data strategy, cloud advisory, and our unique solution accelerators – we bring a breadth of technical solutions and deep industry knowledge to the marketplace.As a top 5 Salesforce Financial Services partner, we lead our banking, wealth, and insurance customers through every successful milestone to maximize their digital experience and technology investment. Our experienced team is onshore, understands how to provide meaningful impact, and is obsessed with our customers' white-glove service and success.Feel free to browse our article library and collection of on-demand webinars focusing on Salesforce migrations, implementations, and data strategy.

