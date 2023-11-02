China agrees to engage in nuclear arms control discussions with US

(MENAFN) According to a report from a news agency on Wednesday, China has agreed to engage in nuclear arms control discussions with the United States, marking the first such talks since the Obama administration.



The primary objective of these discussions is to prevent a potentially hazardous three-way arms race involving the United States, China, and Russia. However, it's important to note that these talks do not signify the initiation of formal negotiations aimed at setting limits on nuclear weapons.



As of now, there has been no immediate response from a spokesperson at the US State Department regarding this development, as reported by a news agency.



In related diplomatic efforts, teams representing US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have tentatively agreed to a meeting in San Francisco in November, although specific details still need to be worked out, as stated by a senior official from the Biden administration on Tuesday.



In recent months, there has been a flurry of bilateral diplomatic engagements, primarily at the request of the United States, aimed at addressing and improving the rapidly deteriorating relationship between Beijing and Washington. This deterioration had been exacerbated by incidents such as the US downing of a supposed Chinese spy balloon over US territory.

MENAFN02112023000045015839ID1107359114