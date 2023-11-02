Indonesia's Timor island experiences magnitude 6.1 earthquake

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Indonesia's Timor island experienced a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, leading to panic and causing minor damage to various buildings and homes. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties.



The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a depth of 36.1 kilometers (22.4 miles), with its epicenter located 21 kilometers (13 miles) to the north-northeast of Kupang, the capital city of East Nusa Tenggara province.



Daryono, who heads the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, noted that this land-based earthquake triggered fear as it was strongly felt in multiple cities, villages, and throughout the province.



Initially, the agency measured the quake's magnitude at 6.6 but later revised it to 6.3, reflecting the common variations in early earthquake measurements. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) declared the earthquake's magnitude as 6.1.



“The quake has caused light damages in several buildings and houses,” stated Daryono, known by a single name, on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), also clarified that there was no threat of a tsunami.



A video that was circulating on social media depicted residents in Kupang in a state of panic as houses and buildings swayed shortly after dawn. According to some witnesses, the ceilings in the governor and mayor offices sustained damage.

