Vital Farms Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 24, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Net Revenue increase of 20.0% to $110.4 million

Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $4.5 million Third Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million1

“The Vital Farms brand continues to gain new consumers, and our company produced another quarter of strong results, including 20% top-line growth and gross margin above 33%. As a result of our strong year-to-date profitability, we are increasing our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance again this quarter,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, Vital Farms' President and CEO.

Diez-Canseco continued,“We are even more confident in the current trajectory of our business and equally excited about the long-term potential of our company to further improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food. We provided a look into the future of Vital Farms at our recent Analyst Day in Austin, which included greater detail on our potential to bolster demand by gaining new retail partners, increase our current assortment at existing retail partners, and drive a significant increase in household penetration by unleashing the power of our marketing team. We are confident Vital Farms is well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar brand.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and is reconciled to net income (loss), its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

For the 13 Weeks Ended September 24, 2023

Net revenue increased 20.0% to $110.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $92.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023 was driven by higher prices and volume gains of 13%. The volume growth was driven by increases at both new and existing retail customers.

Gross profit was $36.7 million, or 33.2% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.5 million, or 32.0% of net revenue, in the prior year quarter. Gross profit growth was primarily driven by higher sales. Gross margin benefited from increased pricing across our portfolio, partially offset by headwinds that included higher input costs (inclusive of commodity impacts) across our shell egg business as well as higher packaging costs.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, compared to income from operations of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change in income from operations was primarily attributable to higher sales and gross profit, partially offset by higher marketing costs to support brand development and increased employee-related expenses as we grew headcount to support our growth.

Net income was $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. The change in net income was primarily due to higher sales and improved gross profit performance, partially offset by increased marketing spend and higher employee-related expenses.

Net income per diluted share was $0.10 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.02 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million, or 8.4% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million, or 5.7% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The change in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher sales and improved gross profit performance, partially offset by increased marketing spend and higher employee-related expenses. Our Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and is reconciled to net income, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $96.1 million as of September 24, 2023, and we had no outstanding debt. Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.2 million for the 39-week period ended September 24, 2023, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.4 million for the 39-week period ended September 25, 2022.

Capital expenditures totaled $9.1 million in the 39-week period ended September 24, 2023, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period.

Update on Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Thilo Wrede, Vital Farms' Chief Financial Officer, commented:“Even though we have begun to lap the top-line benefits that we saw due to commodity egg supply constraints as a result of avian influenza, we are delivering double-digit volume growth – a testament to the strength of our brand. Additionally, while we are judiciously managing prices, we continue to gain share and expand our profit margins. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver our increased guidance for fiscal year 2023.”



For the full fiscal year 2023, management still expects net revenue of more than $465 million, which includes Vital Farms' expectation of the highest single net revenue period in company history in the fourth quarter.

Management now expects Adjusted EBITDA of more than $40 million for the full fiscal year 2023. Finally, management now expects fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures in the range of $11 million to $16 million.

By the end of fiscal year 2027, management expects to generate annual net revenue of more than $1 billion in Vital Farms' current categories.

Management expects gross margin of at least 35% of net revenue by fiscal year 2027. Management expects Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 12% to 14% of net revenue by fiscal year 2027.

Vital Farms' guidance continues to assume that there are no additional significant disruptions to the supply chain or its customers or consumers, including any issues from adverse macroeconomic factors. Vital Farms cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and net income (loss) margin, their most directly comparable GAAP measures, without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for income taxes, among other items. These items are not within our control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 24,000 stores nationwide. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain“forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Vital Farms' market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management's outlook for fiscal year 2023 and management's long-term outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on Vital Farms' current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause Vital Farms' actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: Vital Farms' expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, and other operating results; Vital Farms' ability to acquire new customers, to successfully retain existing customers, and to attract and retain its personnel, farmers, suppliers, distributors, and co-manufacturers; Vital Farms' ability to sustain or increase its profitability; Vital Farms' ability to procure sufficient high-quality eggs, cream for its butter, and other raw materials; Vital Farms' ability to successfully enter into new product categories; real or perceived quality with Vital Farms' products or other issues that adversely affect Vital Farms' brand and reputation; changes in the tastes and preferences of consumers; the financial condition of, and Vital Farms' relationships with, its farmers, suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice customers, as well as the health of the foodservice industry generally; the impact of agricultural risks, including diseases such as avian influenza; the ability of Vital Farms, its farmers, suppliers, and its co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations; the effects of a public health pandemic or contagious disease on Vital Farms' supply chain, the demand for its products, and on overall economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending levels; future investments in its business, anticipated capital expenditures and estimates regarding capital requirements; anticipated changes in Vital Farms' product offerings and Vital Farms' ability to innovate to offer successful new products; the costs and success of marketing efforts; Vital Farms' ability to effectively manage its growth and to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; the impact of adverse economic conditions, increased interest rates, and inflation; the potential negative impact of Vital Farms' focus on a specific public benefit purpose and producing a positive effect for society on its financial performance; seasonality; and the growth rates of the markets in which Vital Farms competes.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Vital Farms' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2023 and other filings and reports that Vital Farms may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, Vital Farms operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can Vital Farms assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Vital Farms may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Vital Farms cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Vital Farms disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

