MGP Ingredients Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated gross profit increased 24%;

Continued gross margin expansion across all business segments;

Increases full year guidance ATCHISON, Kan., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. 2023 third quarter consolidated results compared to 2022 third quarter:

Sales increased 5% to $211.6 million.

Gross profit increased 24% to $73.4 million, representing 34.7% of sales.

Operating income decreased 41% to $19.8 million and net income decreased 45% to $13.1 million, primarily due to the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses of $18.3 million related to the planned Atchison distillery closure as well as the increase in fair value of contingent consideration of $4.2 million related to the Penelope acquisition.

Adjusted operating income increased 26% to $42.7 million and adjusted net income increased 28% to $30.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $48.1 million.

Basic earnings per common share (“EPS”) decreased to $0.59 per share from $1.07 per share and diluted EPS decreased to $0.58 per share from $1.06 per share, primarily due to the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses related to the planned Atchison distillery closure as well as the increase in fair value of contingent consideration related to the Penelope acquisition. Adjusted basic EPS increased to $1.36 per share from $1.07 per share and adjusted diluted EPS increased to $1.34 per share from $1.06 per share.

“We are very pleased with our continued momentum this quarter, which has again yielded strong results across each of our business segments,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients.“Sales of brown goods grew 28% from the prior year period, driven by strong demand for our new distillate and aged whiskey. The closure of the Atchison white goods and industrial alcohol distillery, which is consistent with our long-term strategic objectives, remains on track. Within our Branded Spirits segment, sales of our premium plus brands grew 33% from the prior year period, which led to additional gross margin expansion for the segment. Our Ingredient Solutions business once again generated record results during the quarter and continued to benefit from consumer preference toward high protein, low net carb diets. We remain committed to executing against our strategy and believe our continued strong performance underscores the strength of our business model.” Distilling Solutions

In the third quarter 2023, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 3% to $111.9 million year- over-year, driven by strong quarterly sales of brown goods, up 28% versus the prior year period. Gross profit increased to $33.3 million or 29.8% of segment sales, compared to $25.9 million or 23.9% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022. Branded Spirits

For the third quarter 2023, sales for the Branded Spirits segment increased 6% to $66.8 million, led by sales of premium plus brands, which increased 33% to $30.8 million. Gross profit increased to $29.0 million, or 43.5% of segment sales, compared to $25.1 million, or 39.9% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022. Ingredient Solutions

In the third quarter 2023, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 11% to $33.0 million versus the prior-year period. Gross profit increased to $11.1 million, or 33.8% of segment sales, compared to $8.1 million, or 27.1% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022. Other

Advertising and promotion expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased $2.2 million to $9.5 million as compared to the third quarter 2022. Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased $3.7 million to $21.6 million as compared to the third quarter 2022. During the third quarter, the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses totaled $18.3 million related to the planned closure of the Atchison distillery, and the change in fair value of the contingent consideration totaled $4.2 million related to the Penelope acquisition. The corporate effective tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 25.0%, compared with 24.2% from the third quarter 2022. 2023 Outlook

MGP is offering the following revised consolidated guidance for fiscal 2023:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $815 million to $835 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $192 million to $197 million. Adjusted basic EPS is forecasted to be in the $5.50 to $5.65 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.1 million at year end.

