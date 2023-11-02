National Auto Dealer Supplier Partners With Staples To Deliver More Value To Dealerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dealer One Stop and Staples Partnership Provides Car Dealers With Big Savings on Everything They Need, All In One Place.

- Ryan Hall, General Manager, at HGreg Nissan KendallFLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Dealer One Stop - A national provider of auto dealership cost reduction solutions of supplies, products, and services-announces it has partnered with Staples and their Business Advantage program designed to provide auto dealers everything they need in one place. The program curates products specifically for the auto industry in a central platform that results in easy ordering, fast delivery, and exclusive pricing for dealerships."We chose Staples because of their breadth of products, superior logistics, and the ability to customize pricing and solutions for our dealership customers," said Mark Mackson, founder and CEO of Dealer One Stop. "Staples was able to work with us to put together a program that is designed for all car dealer department needs, and it's way beyond just office supplies."For over 30 years, the Dealer One Stop team has provided thousands of automobile dealers with solutions to improve their bottom line and operate more efficiently. Adding Staples products, services, and supply solutions to their offering furthers that in significant ways. Their car dealer customers get custom-curated products by department, with suggested and customizable shopping lists by user, and most products ship immediately, often delivered the next day. Additionally, Dealer One Stop worked with Staples to create custom discounted pricing and reporting across all departments, with no price creep, and consistent billing.Ryan Hall, General Manager, at HGreg Nissan Kendall, said, "We chose to use Dealer One Stop with Staples for our supplies because it solved a lot of our challenges. We had each department purchasing from different suppliers at different pricing and no way to track it. This led to drastically different costs with price creep occurring in ways it shouldn't. The Dealer One Stop solution allows us to have one place to purchase facilities , fixed ops , and office supplies that save us money, all through a single source.”Dealer One Stop has begun offering its new Staples solution to auto dealers across the country. The Dealer One Stop with Staples program was designed to make it easy for the auto dealer to get started and begin realizing savings and efficiencies. The new program is available today on the company's website DealerOneStop.

