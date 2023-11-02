Conversational Nearing Launch Date Of A New Client Portal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Conversational, a leader within the virtual receptionist industry, recently announced improvements to their“Client Portal”.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Conversational currently provides virtual reception services to a wide variety of small and medium sized businesses within North America. Their services include call answering, call routing, message taking, appointment scheduling and calendar management, as well as outbound call support. Their services are rated a notch above their competitors by truly customizing their services to suit the needs of those businesses they serve.After years of feedback from their ever-growing client base they got to work to produce an intuitive portal where clients can view all aspects of their services.Conversational President, Tanya Lamont notes,“Providing superior service also means ensuring the client is educated on how their services works. By providing them access to all aspects of the service they feel quality is still in their hands”.Conversational's new client portal will still have many of the current benefits clients have grown accustomed to, with many new advancements all thrown into an all-in-one interface that is visually appealing and easy to use and maneuver. This portal can be fully accessible through any electronic device with an internet connection. So, keeping informed while on the go is right at your fingertips.Conversational spoke about all the new features of the portal and below are the main components all current and future clients should expect:Client Noticeboard - Alerts clients of upcoming events – sales and promotions – new developments, making sure they are always in the know.Usage Statistics Area - Usage statistics provides clients with their current and previous months' usage totals as well as a breakdown of all interactions handled by Conversational right down to the receptionist's notes from each of those, and the recordings of the calls themselves.Message Center - Displays all messages sent to clients and allows for easy security delivery of potentially private details.Call Handling Overview - With many comparable services clients set up their account at sign up and tend to forget those details having them hidden from their view. With this new area clients can see their details in real time as the receptionist sees them, so they are informed on how those interactions are being handled and are more informed or the processes and how to properly request adjustments as their business evolves.Billing Details - See what plan you're on, make payments, update payment methods, and print or view all invoices and statements.Support Center - Through this area clients are able to call – chat – email or even schedule their own future call to speak with our representatives to make updates to their services – inquire about billing or gain support.So where is the development at with this new feature you may ask?Conversational's President, Tanya Lamont stated in our interview“We are in the final stages and expect development to be completed by the end of Oct 2023. Following this extensive testing and the various stages of roll out will begin. We expect to launch in the new year kicking 2024 off with some excitement!”Mrs. Lamont even went on to provide us with some details of other further advancements coming in 2024, which shows Conversational branching out into even more service types. But she is making us wait before those new feature announcements go out to the world.Clients with Conversational have always spoken about their customer service being top notch, and our interview really explored their services and how client oriented this company truly is. If you're looking for superior virtual receptionist services at a cost that suits a small business budget, with pricing as low as $209/month, outsourcing with Conversational is a great choice.Conversational trusts in the success of their service so much so that they back their service with a full 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, so you have nothing to lose but the time of managing your own reception staff or taking those calls yourself.

