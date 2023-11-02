Asian-Pacific American Influence Helping Contribute To The Success Of Austrian Soccer Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Olivia McDaniel playing goalkeeper for the Philippines National Team

Chandler McDaniel on the Field

Jenna Merrill on the Pitch

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden Women's Soccer Team Near the Top of the Table Thanks to the Contributions of Filipino National Team and Guam Team Members

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sisters Olivia McDaniel and Chandler McDaniel, who recently played at the 2023 FIFA World Cup for the Philippines National Team, join Guam National Team player Jenna Merrill as members of the women's team for Football Club Pinzgau Saalfelden. FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, which plays in the second division of the Austrian professional women's soccer league known as the Bundesliga 2, has consistently been near or at the top of the standings all season.Olivia and Chandler's maternal grandparents' Filipino heritage provided them the unique opportunity to represent the Philippines at the highest level of women's soccer. Olivia's stoppage-time save in Philippines' historic 1-0 upset of World Cup hosts New Zealand earned the goalkeeper the Player of the Match recognition. The sisters were recently featured in Vogue Philippines magazine.Their achievements have resonated with their Filipino family in Pampanga and Davao City. Their mother poignantly expressed, "I look at my mom just crying that her granddaughters have achieved this. I think of all those Filipinos that have left their home country and built a life somewhere else. It speaks to them."Chandler said, "We did achieve one of our lifelong dreams of playing in the World Cup. It's crazy. Sometimes I forget that we actually did that."Olivia added, "A lot of people dream about getting to play for their national team, and we're so lucky to be able to do that.This summer we got to play at a World Cup, and not many people get to do that either!"Teammate Jenna Merrill is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona. She played college soccer in Tennessee, first at Bethel University where she was awarded MVP at the NJCAA Women's Soccer National Championship. The performance earned her a scholarship to continue her studies and playing career down the road at University of Tennessee - Martin. She has represented the national team of Guam, a territory of the United States located in the Pacific Ocean.For more information on Fan Owned Club, visit . For more information on FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, visitFor interview requests, contact Kevin Doyle at 904-806-1714 or via email at

