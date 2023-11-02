Remnants of massive primordial crash exist in in deep interior of Earth

(MENAFN) Seismologists have been aware since the 1970s of the existence of two enigmatic, continent-sized structures located deep within Earth's mantle. One of these structures is situated beneath Africa, while the other is found beneath the South Pacific region.



These enigmatic blobs, which have a higher density compared to the surrounding materials, are believed by researchers to potentially be remnants of a cataclysmic event in Earth's early history, a scenario in which the moon was formed as a result of a collision between a young Earth and a Mars-sized object known as Theia.



Recent research has determined that this colossal impact occurred over 4.46 billion years ago, ejecting molten rock into space, which eventually coalesced to form the moon. However, it is speculated that certain fragments of Theia may have remained within Earth, descending to a location just above the planet's intensely hot, iron and nickel core.



To investigate this hypothesis, scientists conducted computer simulations, examining the impact event, the geophysical properties of the materials that likely constituted Theia, and the evolution of Earth's mantle, which is the Earth's interior layer, approximately 1,800 miles (2,900 km) thick.



Based on the outcomes of these simulations, they proposed that a significant portion of Theia merged with Earth, giving rise to these mysterious blobs, while the remaining debris contributed to the formation of the moon.



“The bottoms of these blobs are 2,900 kilometers below our feet. The two blobs are about 2 percent of Earth’s mass. They were detected by seismology as seismic waves travel slower within these two regions compared to the surrounding mantle. Each of the blobs are twice the mass of the whole moon. So, the blobs are massive,” declared Caltech geophysicist Qian Yuan, head writer of the study.



If the conclusions of this study are accurate, these enigmatic blobs could potentially serve as tangible evidence on Earth of the proposed collision that gave birth to the moon.

