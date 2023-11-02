Foreign Ministry: 53 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Thursday that, in implementation of royal directives, Jordan flew a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane to the al-Arish Airport in Egypt to transport 53 Jordanians who were evacuated yesterday from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.The plane had earlier departed from Jordan loaded with humanitarian relief and medical aid to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and will land in the Kingdom at the Marka Military Airport at 2:15 p.m. today, according to the ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah.Qudah added that 196 Jordanians passed through the Rafah crossing yesterday evening and were provided with basic supplies by the Jordanian embassy team in Cairo. A large number of them returned to the Kingdom through the Cairo International Airport, he pointed out.This flight, he noted, is the first to evacuate Jordanian citizens from the Gaza Strip, stating that the evacuation process will continue as long as necessary and will utilize different means.Qudah stressed that the Kingdom is continuing its evacuation operations, urging Jordanian citizens residing and present in Gaza to contact the ministry's around-the-clock Operations Center Unit to request assistance on the following numbers: 00962799562903 - 00962799562471 - 00962799562193 or via email: .